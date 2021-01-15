00 and ask not to meet in houses

Updated: Friday, January 15, 2021

The Community of Madrid is taking joint measures across the region to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. From next Monday, the curfew is advanced to 11:00 p.m.

In addition, all rooms, both in hotels and in cinemas and theaters, must close at 10 p.m. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Public Health and COVID-19 Plan Antonio Zapatero during an appearance with Director General of Public Health Elena Andradas.

As a recommendation, Zapatero also called on Madrileños to prevent non-cohabiting people from entering their homes.

And this is only the cumulative incidence in Madrid of 372 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Madrid, a situation which is reflected in the number of infections and their increase in recent weeks.

The Community of Madrid is also modifying the criteria for applying restrictions in basic health zones: from now on, the threshold will no longer be 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, but the average incidence in the region is set as a new limit.

Andradas said that, as was done in September, the restriction criteria will be adapted according to the evolution of the pandemic. The Community has gradually lowered the incidence threshold from 1000 to 400. From now on, a “significant” increase in cases will be necessary, for the rate to be 14 days above the regional average and for them to be associated with groups. or specific groups.

Extension of basic health zones with restrictions

Health zones and settlements with restrictions due to the coronavirus have also been expanded, adding six additional zones and five settlements and making a total of 47 basic health zones and 19 settlements with restrictions.

The basic health zones are: Las Rozas (Las Matas), Collado Villalba (Sierra de Guadarrama), Móstoles (Parque Coimbra), Fuenlabrada, Fuente el Saz, San Agustín de Guadalix, Pedrezuela, El Molar and La Cabrera.

The measures are also extended by seven days in the following municipalities of Madrid by the districts: Chamberí (Andrés Mellado), Hortaleza (San Chinarro), Moncloa-Aravaca (Aravaca), Tetuán (General Moscardó), District of Hortaleza (Virgen del Cortijo) ), Móstoles (Felipe II, mayor Bartolomé González), Getafe: (Getafe Norte), Aranjuez (Olivas and Aranjuez), San Fernando de Henares (San Fernando and Amperchines).

“We take whatever measures are considered most appropriate at all times, but limiting mobility is not the most important thing; there is another set of measures to stop the transmission of the disease,” Andradas says.

For anecdote, Antonio Zapatero assured that, in the first week of January, 28 cases of influenza were detected, while in 2020 1336, 47 times less.