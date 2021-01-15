00 and smoking is prohibited on the terraces

Publication: Friday, January 15, 2021 10:49

From this Friday, the Navarre hotel closes at 9 p.m. and it is forbidden to smoke on the terraces, when the new restrictions of the regional government came into force at midnight last to stop the increase in cases of coronavirus after the holidays of Christmas.

Thus, from today January 15, and in principle until the next day 28, although the capacity that had already been applied in the hospitality sector (100% abroad and 30% at the interior), the closing of the premises is brought forward by one hour, at 9 p.m., including his expulsion.

On the other hand, it is forbidden to smoke on the terraces of all hotel and restaurant establishments in Navarre, a measure that includes barrels located outside certain establishments, according to the Foral decree establishing these new restrictions.

This way you can only smoke in the streets and public areas while standing still and without moving and as long as a minimum distance of two meters can be guaranteed.

In terms of commerce, hypermarkets and medium and large surfaces cannot exceed 30% of their capacity (not in each of their floors, stores and common areas) to avoid the risk of crowds in the face of sales. Retail, on the other hand, can continue to operate with half the capacity.

The new measures that will be applied from today will remain in effect until January 28, although they could be revised next week, depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

The closure of the Forale Community perimeter is also extended until the 28th, while the curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. is maintained and meetings are still limited to a maximum of six people and two coexistence units.

This Friday, the Navarrese government reported 226 new positives in the Foral Community which, according to the Ministry of Health, had a cumulative incidence of 323.90 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days as of Thursday.