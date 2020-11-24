00 Christmas and New Years Eve

Madrid

Posted: Tuesday Nov 24 2020 11:48 AM

The government is proposing that family and social gatherings be limited to a maximum of six people this Christmas and is proposing to extend the curfew hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, which would be between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

This is reflected in the draft coronavirus measures that the executive is considering in the face of the Christmas holidays, to which LaSexta has had access.

It contains the recommendation that family reunifications be limited to the coexistence group and, in any case, that they do not exceed six people, respecting in any case the preventive measures. In addition, it is recommended to “avoid or minimize” social gatherings, which in any case would be limited to six people and preferably held outdoors.

In addition, it is reminded that those who show symptoms, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are awaiting the test result or may have been exposed to the infection, should not attend any meeting, whether social or family.

Regarding the restrictions on night mobility, it is proposed to extend the hours so that mobility is limited between 1:00 am and 6:00 am.

We expand this information