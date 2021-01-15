00 hours to stop contagions

Posted: Friday January 15 2021 12:18 PM

Euskadi could also advance the curfew. The Basque government is considering, as an alternative to total containment, to advance the curfew in Euskadi “to 8 p.m. or 6 p.m.”, in an attempt to flatten the contagion curve.

Basque executive spokesman Bingen Zupiria said in an interview with Naiz Irratia that while perimeter containment measures and restrictions in municipalities with a cumulative incidence of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are not enough, “there are still steps that could be taken.”

He recalled that the lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, had repeatedly asked the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the possibility of changing the time limits for staying in the streets. In the same way as France has done, “the Lehendakari would like to have the possibility”, for example, “of establishing a curfew” at 8 pm or 6 pm “.

Regarding the vaccination rate, the government spokesperson defended the criterion of reserving half the dose to ensure the second inoculation of the drug, which places the Basque Country in last position in terms of vaccines injected, a trend which, according to him, will change from Sunday. Zupiria indicated that the vaccination rate, in the Basque Country and in the world, is conditioned by the limited production of vaccines, after which he predicted that by the time more doses of more signatures are available, the speed of the process will speed up.