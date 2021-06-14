00 in the morning and with outdoor dancing

Posted: Monday June 14 2021 3:23 PM

Nightlife returns to Madrid (dances included) from next week. The associations Noche Madrid, La Noche en Vivo and the Leisure Platform have agreed with the Ministry of Health to reopen places of entertainment from next Monday in the Community of Madrid.

This is a phased opening starting June 21, and revising it every two weeks. They will therefore open two hours longer than hospitality: the last customer enters at 2 a.m., and closes at 3 a.m.

Bar service will be authorized to facilitate the operation of the premises, but bar consumption is prohibited. Regarding the capacity, a capacity of 50% is indicated inside and 75% outside. In addition, the dance floor will be allowed outside.

CO2 meters will also be installed and, as indicated, a reflection and analysis of the measures will begin to activate safe leisure bubbles in leisure places.

