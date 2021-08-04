054 class frigate built by china for pakistani navy in india tension will increase

islamabad

The Chinese Dragon, who dreams of ruling the Indian Ocean with the Pakistani Navy, has built a new state-of-the-art warship for Pakistan. The Type-054 frigate was launched Tuesday at the Hudong Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai. Pakistani media claim that this new warship will be one of the Navy’s most technically advanced warships.

This warship is equipped with state-of-the-art surface, submarine and anti-aircraft weapons. This warship will be equipped with equipment and sensors for electronic warfare, air and land surveillance. Apart from this, the warship is equipped with a state-of-the-art combat management system, which will increase the combat capability of the Pakistani Navy collector. Not only that, after the arrival of this warship, Pakistan’s maritime security and deterrence will also increase.

You might as well say that the friendship between China and Pakistan seems to be deepening. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, there have been many military weapons agreements between the two countries. The Pakistani navy will be very deadly because of the warship coming from China, which is a wake-up call for India. Apart from that, China gives many other weapons to the Pakistani Navy. For that, Pakistan had made a deal of 7 billion dollars with China.

One of the quietest submarines in the Yuan class

The Chinese Yuan-class submarine that Pakistan receives is one of the quietest submarines in the world. Of these 8 years, 4 years will be granted to Pakistan by 2023. Electric Diesel This Chinese submarine is equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles. The submarine produces little noise due to its air independent propulsion system, which makes it very difficult to detect underwater. Pakistan now buys 70% of its weapons from China. In addition, China is preparing to build naval bases in Djibouti, Gwadar and the Maldives so that military equipment can be sent anywhere immediately.