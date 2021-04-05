1.2 million Pfizer injections land in Spain

Madrid

Publication: Monday, April 5, 2021 08:27

Spain receives this Monday, April 5, 1.2 million new vaccines from Pfizer. This is the highest number of injections from a North American pharmaceutical company since the vaccination process began on December 27.

These new doses are in addition to the 1,056,500 AstraZeneca that the country received on Maundy Thursday, and which were distributed on Good Friday between the autonomous communities. Until this Saturday, the communities had already distributed a total of 8,548,598 doses between the antidotes of Pfizer Moderna and AstraZaneca, including 206,438 between Thursday and Good Friday. This represents 88.2% of the doses delivered in Spain, which total approximately 9.6 million units.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, until Friday, nearly 3 million people had already received the full schedule of these vaccines, that is to say, they are immune to the coronavirus. However, data indicates that this past weekend the vaccination process slowed down, especially due to the Easter holidays, which led some regions like Madrid or Aragon to halt their activity.

For example, between Wednesday and Thursday, more than 300,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were injected, while in the past 48 hours it has barely exceeded the 200,000 doses injected.

Here is the vaccination situation by age group

Andalusia, Catalonia and Madrid are the autonomous communities that administered the most injections in total. However, it is important to pay attention to the percentage in relation to the number of doses received: in this case, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands and La Rioja are at the top of the list, with respectively 94.9, 94.3 and 93% .

Regarding vaccination by age group, it should be noted that none has succeeded in vaccinating 100% of over 80s with both doses. The closest one is Andalusia, which has vaccinated around 96% of this age group. Then they go to Cantabria and La Rioja, where more than half have received the complete guide, as can be seen in the following table:

On the other hand, compared to the other groups, the immunization data leave figures even lower: only 4.3% of people between 70 and 79 years old had the first puncture, while in the rest the percentage varies slightly: 11, 3% of them between 60 and 69 years old; 11.6% of those between 50 and 59 years old; 10.6% of 25 to 49 year olds and 4.9% of 18 to 25 year olds.

“There is a significant quantity of vaccines”, underlined the Minister of Health, who underlines that each week the number of available doses will increase, thus recognizing “the effort” which make all the autonomies “which do not have stopped vaccinating, even this holy week. ”A fact that varied from one to another.

As stated by the Minister of Health, the objective is that “the vaccine defeats the virus in time” and emphasizes that “each passing day is a milestone compared to the previous one in the administration of vaccines”. In this way, he ensured that the goal of vaccinating 33 million Spaniards throughout the summer is “within reach”.