1.8-billion-hours-of-learning-lost:-what-the-covid-left-us

A student rushes to enter to class in a rural school in San Jose, Colombia. Charlotte Kesl (World Bank)

Beyond the headline, the figure provided by Unicef ​​of face-to-face classes lost due to the pandemic, 1.8 billion hours, gives the real measure of the impact of the crisis on education. Unesco reports that schools around the world have been closed for between 3.5 and 5.5 months, closures that have penalized education systems in countries with the greatest risk of exclusion with particular fury. This is the case of some Latin American nations, today, 20 months after the start of the pandemic, face-to-face activity has not yet returned. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, three out of every five schoolchildren who have already missed a full grade live in Latin America.

158 millions of children and young people were confined to their homes in our region: all have suffered a forced and undesirable unschooling. Between March 2020 and February 2021, in addition to During normal holiday periods, schools and universities in the region have been closed for 158 days.

We could think that virtual education was going to be an alternative to this massive confinement, a belief that was no more than a mere illusion in most cases , since almost 50% of these students have neither connectivity nor technology.

The effects are devastating. What is already described as “learning poverty” has taken place. As an example, two out of every three secondary school students will have lower than expected minimum performances, the probability of completing secondary education will fall from 56% to 42% and the inability to read or understand a story in children under 10 years will go from the alarming 51% current to 62, 5%: schoolchildren who seem doomed to be functionally illiterate. Finally, to the already existing serious dropout rates, another 3.1 million students will be added who, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America (ECLAC), will be excluded from education; mostly from early childhood education and tertiary education. To what has been described, we must add the socio-emotional disorders that confinement and the absence of face-to-face education have produced in families and their children: in many cases they have been forced to live in confined spaces or suffer closely from diseases and deaths, circumstances that on many occasions they have been accompanied by situations of mistreatment, early marriages and increased child labor.

Generational catastrophe

The data is very worrying, but the consequences can be even worse. According to a recent report by the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI), the global estimate of the economic impact of educational origin in the pandemic (the referred learning poverty) may suppose in the medium and long term a fall between 12% and 18% in national income levels of the poorest countries, that is, those that education can benefit the most. And that it will take an average of 11 years to regain learning

A generational catastrophe, in the words of António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, against which the increase in Financial support is being irrelevant so far: according to UNESCO, only 0, 78% of postcovid financial aid packages They are going to education.

There is no use turning the page in the face of the magnitude of a crisis. It is not a temporary incident that will eventually become a bad memory. The serious negative effects have structural and strategic impacts, and not only in education, but also in politics and social development. It is clear that the priorities have been health and ensuring family income, but then the next challenge is education, an area in which there is broad consensus as to what the investment priorities are.

In the first place, it is necessary to guarantee the return to face-to-face presence to ensure educational attention that favors the integral development of children and young people. That they also make their socialization and socio-emotional maturity effective.

Second, it is imperative to assess the impact that the pandemic has had on each student and schedule their recovery in the fastest, most effective and efficient way. A task that has already been started by some – few – educational administrations that should be universalized as soon as possible. Going back to school will not in itself compensate for the serious deficits and negative effects generated by the crisis. Inaction and the absence of diagnosis, if it occurs, will only serve to consolidate undesirable dropouts and lags.

Third, there is To adopt pedagogical, methodological and technological measures as soon as possible to overcome the effects of the crisis, through a new hybrid or combined education model, which guarantees face-to-face and virtual education for everyone and, not only, as has happened until the date, for a minority. Measures that would comply with Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 of the UN Agenda 2030, that is, to universalize quality, equitable and inclusive education .

Three measures that will serve to overcome the temptation to fall into inertia back to the situation prior to the pandemic, characterized due to its inequity and lack of quality and, in the face of this, to bet on a future of digital educational transformation. Now or never!

