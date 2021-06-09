1 year and 9 months in prison for falsifying his identity card so that a friend can do the selectivity for him

Madrid

Posted: Wed Jun 09 2021 11:49 AM

The court in Madrid sentenced “little” Nicolás to prison for the first time. Specifically, due to events that took place in 2012, when Nicolás falsified his identity card and managed to convince one of his friends to supplant his identity during the selectivity exams.

Today, Nicolás faces a sentence of 1 year and 9 months in prison, after the justice system rejected his allegations, in which the accused claimed to suffer from a personality disorder. The convict’s friend, who was the one who came to the university to take the Nicolás exams, was also sentenced to one and a half years in prison. Likewise, there is a third convict: the policeman who, “due to a serious recklessness”, recognized the change of photograph of the DNI in question.

Now, the sentence Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias received, for documentary falsehood, has finally moved away from the 4 and a half years in prison that the prosecutor requested, as the magistrate applied a mitigating measure for undue delay in the proceedings .

While waiting for other sentences

The friend who took the test on his behalf, Manuel AS, is convicted of the same crime. Thus, the Court considers that it is proved that during the selectivity examination of September 2012, Gómez Iglesias planned the theft of identity with his friend Manuel, for which they requested a duplicate of the identity document. of the first, but using the photo of the second.

The court acknowledges that the case was unduly delayed, since it began in 2015 and the order to open the oral trial was issued in 2018, but it did not take place until 2021. Recall that the “little Nicolás” is pending judgment for the trip he made to Ribadeo, posing as a link of the Royal House, as well as of the Vice-Presidency of the Government. And he has yet to be tried on two other grounds.