10 Dream Long Distance Train Journeys You Must Discover (Part 2) – ScoopCube

In the second part of our “train journeys” you can discover new journeys, all less than 5000 kilometers. Russia, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, France or South Africa, travel should shape the youth. Rail travel has an appeal that air travel does not!

The opportunity to cross several countries, stop there and discover new cultures with a stopover. And of course, to keep an eye on the landscapes … What is certain is that you don’t see much with the plane except the clouds! New instant boarding for other destinations!

Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari: 4,237 km

Cross India in 82 hours! This is the longest journey through this Asian country on board the Vivek Express … You are driving from the far north of the country towards the southernmost tip … A journey of 4237 km that still gives you 56 stops on the entire route.

Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari: 4,237 km / Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, India – 2014. Image rights: Shutterstock / balajisrinivasan

Paris – Moscow: 3,215 km

This route was very popular with the French for discovering the countries of the former Eastern Bloc … But relations with Russia have been tense since 2017, and the latest events reported by Le Monde newspaper are unlikely to help! Since 2017 Russia has banned all foreigners (except Russians and Belarusians) from accessing its territory through Belarus … The terminus of this train is therefore now in Warsaw, Poland.

Paris – Moscow: 3,215 km / The Moscow Kremlin on the Moscow River, in Russia. Photo credit: Shutterstock / Elena.ru

Adelaide – Darwin: 2,279 km

In the first part we told you about the Indian Pacific, which stretches from Sydney to Perth in Australia … But this gigantic land also offers the discovery of indigenous land and connects the north with the south of the country. Another opportunity to discover Australia, this multicultural and huge country!

Adelaide – Darwin: 2,279 km / Darwin, Australia. Photo credit: Shutterstock / bubugigi

Bangkok – Singapore: 2,180 km

A luxury train par excellence, it is the inspiration for the film Shangai Express! It is also the journey that all Westerners expect when visiting Asia! Discovery of the landscapes we see in the films: rice fields, plantations and an obligatory stop on the bridge over the River Kwai … a cult film!

Bangkok – Singapore: 2,180 km. Photo credit: Shutterstock / Sean Pavone

Pretoria – Cape Town: 1,599 km

On the other side of the world we find this route that crosses South Africa. A luxury train, the Blue Train, that crosses the country and gives you conditions worthy of the greatest palaces! Service by a butler, refined dishes to discover the African countries … of the south. With a bit of luck, you might also spot a few specimens such as lions or giraffes. But we have to be careful!

Pretoria – Cape Town: 1,599 km / aerial view of Cape Town, South Africa. Photo credit: Shutterstock / Deyan Denchev

What about the Orient Express?

This legendary train, which was put into circulation in 1883, connected Paris with Constantinople (then Istanbul) until 2009. This legendary luxury train covered 3,094 kilometers in about two weeks … The opportunity to cross all major European capitals in a luxurious environment and with pleasure! The Orient Express or train no. 469 left Strasbourg station for the last time on December 12, 2009.

Many destinations are currently no longer accessible due to the health crisis! At the same time, such a trip is prepared months (even years) in advance! So this gives you time to think about it before you maybe embark on the journey of a lifetime?