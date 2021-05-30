10 foods to avoid to aid digestion – ScoopCube

Flatulence, gas, abdominal pain, heaviness in the stomach … For some, digestion is related to rather unpleasant, sometimes even painful, worries. While sometimes chronic illness can prevent proper digestion, sometimes the subject’s diet is involved.

As a reminder, digestion “is a method of mechanically and chemically converting food into nutrients that the body may or may not be able to absorb”. In order to reduce digestive problems, there are therefore certain foods to be avoided or at least consumed in moderation. Find the list of ten foods that won’t help your stomach travel light!

onion

A kebab for dinner, even if it’s the best in France? Why not, but in this case, take it without the onion! A study published in Livescience magazine reviews the benefits of this spice. But she also explains, “The carbohydrates in onions can cause gas and gas. Onions, especially when eaten raw, can make heartburn worse in people with chronic heartburn or gastric reflux.

Dairy products

Dairy products, even if they seem harmless, contain lactose. And many organisms find it difficult to absorb this carbohydrate from cow or sheep milk. Digestive problems usually arise when there is a lack of lactase, an enzyme that breaks down lactose. In this case, prefer dairy products with goat milk, which contains less lactose.

legumes

Everyone knows that eating coconut beans from Paimpol, Tarbai’s white beans, or a chili con carne is a guaranteed fart concert! But also chickpeas, beans or lentils! These foods are very high in fiber and carbohydrates and are difficult to digest! From a nutritional point of view, they are very rich and can replace meat on a vegetarian diet … Make sure you have a concrete stomach!

Fried food

A steak and fries before bed? It’s not necessarily the best idea! If your fries aren’t cooked (and re-cooked) in the oil-free fryers, these greasy foods will be hard to digest! And fried foods at lunchtime create an irresistible need to sleep after a meal … When you’re not napping in the office, avoid fries or onion rings at lunchtime!

Raw vegetables

A study by the Harvard School of Health looks back on the many benefits of raw vegetables: vitamins, antioxidants, fiber. But like all foods, too much raw vegetables can lead to digestive problems. And that’s because of the fiber that raw vegetables contain … Fermenting raw vegetables can cause gas and stomach swelling, or even diarrhea.

Soybeans

Today soy can be found in many foods: yogurt, plant milk, vegetarian dishes, Asian dishes. But our stomachs don’t really know and struggle to clear it up. To blame for some carbohydrates that our body cannot recognize … bloating with excessive soy consumption is almost guaranteed!

Spicy dishes

In some cultures (African, Indian, West Indian) strong spices are king! Cayenne pepper, Indian curry, these spices enrich the taste of many dishes! However, if they are too present, they can cause numerous irritations … From the throat to the intestines, the human body remains sensitive to spicy foods!

Cabbage

Like legumes, cabbage is a food that the digestive system no longer appreciates! However, it is better to cook it than to eat it raw. To avoid flatulence, abdominal pain, and especially flatulence, it is recommended to boil it in vinegar water.

Lightly baked bread

As the VIDAL site, a well-known and recognized medical reference, recalls, digestion begins in the mouth! However, uncooked bread cannot be chewed properly. Prefer well-baked bread that makes it easier to chew!

Cooked meat

Cold cuts are very rich in animal proteins and, above all, in fat! These foods are therefore very difficult to digest for the stomach … A charcuterie aperitif platter, why not, but not every day!

Of course, nothing prevents you from consuming these foods, but as for everyone, it is in moderation. Some will digest better than others, but it’s a bit of a lottery … some put on 3 pounds by eating a simple chocolate eclair, while others don’t put on a gram by eating 10! We are not the same in food or in the digestive system!