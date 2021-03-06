10 million doses from India would not impact poor countries’ access to vaccines, UK says: Britain said the arrival of 10 million vaccines from India India would not affect their supply to poor countries

London

Britain has dismissed global concerns over the 10 million doses of the corona virus vaccine from India. Many experts have said Britain has demanded such a large amount of vaccines from India, which could sever the vaccine supply chain to the world’s poorest countries. Let us know that India has supplied Kovid vaccine to many countries around the world. Soon the figure for these countries will reach 50.

The British minister rejected the request

Britain’s Vaccine Minister on Friday rejected claims that his country’s 10 million doses of Kovishield to India would affect the supply of Kovid-19 vaccines to poor countries. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahavi confirmed in an interview that the vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca were intended for Britain and assurances that this would not affect supply to other countries.

He said we have definitely sought assurance from AstraZeneca and Serum that our shipment will not affect their supply to low- and middle-income countries around the world. The minister said they are providing around 30 crore of doses to low- and middle-income countries. You have seen that the vaccine supplements arrived in Accra, Ghana last month and this week also in the Philippines … in the Ivory Coast, and you will see that a lot more is going to come out. ”

NGOs such as “Medicines Sans Frontiers” had expressed concern that large shipments from the Serum Institute would reduce supplies to developing countries. Zahavi denied this. The minister said this was not the case and vaccines would also be provided to other countries around the world through the UK-backed Kovacs system.

He said Britain had received around 457 million doses of various vaccines, nearly three times the total number of vaccines needed to be given to everyone in the country. Jahavi said that while some of the remaining doses would be offered through bilateral ties, “most of them would be delivered through Kovacs.”

Meanwhile, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock announced on Friday that the first dose of the vaccine had been given to 23 million people in the country, or 40% of the country’s total population. The goal here is to vaccinate all the elderly by the end of July.