10-movies-to-really-scare-on-halloween

If it’s Halloween it’s scary. However, horror movies often end up basking in scares of jumping in the armchair or in liters of blood and guts. On other occasions, his exploration of the sagas ends with the public hovering around a character or a concept, although without delving into the fundamentals of this genre: bristling the audience’s hair.

So we have selected (and listed in chronological order) 10 titles that really cause fear in their viewing. To suffer.

Who can kill a child? (1976), by Narciso Ibáñez Serrador . A classic of the teacher. A happy idea with great horror development. The lovable creatures are actually ruthless monsters ready to kill adults. And in its creation, the director also devised a resource, that of the foreign family who speaks in English on a Spanish island, Almanzora, in the Mediterranean, to influence their isolation. However, the producers dubbed it in post-production. Anyway, Ibáñez Serrador made little cinema, but small films. In Movistar + and FlixOlé.

Image of ‘Who can kill a child?’.

Funny Games (1997), by Michael Haneke. If in person Haneke seems the father Abraham of the Smurfs, his cinema delves into pain and moral emptiness without much contemplation. Funny Games (of which he later made a version traced in Hollywood shot by shot a decade later) is a hymn to sadism. The two kids who revel in the violence to the protagonist family leave Alex DeLarge from A Clockwork Orange at the height of secondary school for Poli from nursery. Still, Haneke saves a sequence for the end that leaves viewers utterly devastated. On DVD.

The Blair Witch Project (1999), by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez. It became the go-to film of a subgenre, the found footage, and the example for thousands of filmmakers who used both the project of The Blair Witch as The Mariachi of guides to do cinema cash with a handful of dollars (this was said to have been multiplied by 000. 000 every dollar of your budget). Economic data aside, the film is gradually cooking until its effervescent end, provoking millions of screams and jumps in the seats of cinemas around the world. On various platforms.

Audition (1999) by Takashi Miike. “Kiri kiri kiri.” Everyone who has seen this film will remember that mythical torture sequence, one of the hardest in the history of cinema, and the words that are heard. The film director and musician Rob Zombie, who knows how to be scary for a while, chooses it at the top of the list of the most creepy (sinister) films. It is not made for all palates, although its disturbing aftertaste will delight the most ferocious fans of horror in the cinema. On DVD.

The fog (2007), by Frank Darabont. At some point you would have to reach Stephen King, a master of fantasy and terror. The script further obscures the original story, in which a small town wakes up one day surrounded by a mist from which terrifying creatures appear. If things are already dodgy, with the bugs eating the inhabitants, the final minutes, especially the last two sequences, leave the audience horrified. On Amazon Prime Video.

Image of ‘The Fog’, by Frank Darabont.

Road (2009) by John Hillcoat. In recent years there has been an explosion of adult male movies accompanied by a boy or girl wandering through a world in crisis (even post-apocalyptic). The seed of that wave is found in a masterful novel, by Cormac McCarthy, which had a canonical adaptation – why change what is right – in that devastating film. Incidentally, one of the most brutal moments in the book, cannibalism with babies, was shot, but was not included in the final cut. In favor of the work, the humanism and chemistry emanate from the main progenitor and offspring, embodied by Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. In Filmin, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar +.

A moment from ‘The Road’, by john Hillcoat.

Insidious (2010), by James Wan. The filmmaker who has revolutionized classic horror. The inventor of sagas with the highest grossing of today’s cinema. And more influential: he has created a whole school together with producer Jason Blum (and his Blumhouse label). Among all his filmography, Insidious serves as an example of his good work, and the mixture of very common elements in the history of horror movies to which Wan gives a new twist: family, son in danger (here in a coma) and evil spirits. And to tremble. On various platforms.

Insensitive (2012), by Juan Carlos Medina. A group of children without sensitivity to pain and their vicissitudes during the Civil War. Medina is capable of creating terror through a plot that twists with echoes of El mar, by Agustí Villaronga, and of historical memory. Wonderful staging, which at some point recalls a masterpiece of European horror cinema, Los sin nombre, by Jaume Balagueró, another terror that arose from a child character . In Filmin.

A peaceful place (2018), by John Krasinski. Terror has come to Earth in the form of creatures with extrasensitive hearing. If you make noise, you are dead. With this film John Krasinski stopped being “that funny actor with some foray into directing” to become a gentleman director. To delve into that post-apocalyptic world, Krasinski uses a family as a guide to the public and has no qualms about killing his protagonists. A new vision of the theme “the alien invasion”. On Amazon Prime Video.