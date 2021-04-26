100% of people over 80 already have at least one dose

Publication: Monday April 26, 2021 19:42

Vaccination data extracted from the new report from the Ministry of Health gives more hope in Spain’s fight against the coronavirus. 100% of people over 80 in our country have already been vaccinated with at least one of the doses needed to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. In addition, for patients aged 70 to 79, 64% have already received at least one dose.

It should be noted that 390,000 people were vaccinated this weekend, which gives a very precise figure: 10.8 million people received at least the first dose in Spain. In this line, nearly four million people already have the full guideline. The country is thus moving towards total vaccination of the population while the cases of contagion increase and the accumulated incidence stabilizes.

The Department of Health reported 147 deaths and 19,852 positive from the coronavirus over the weekend. In addition, of the infections reported over the weekend, 2,160 were recorded on the last day. In this line, the cumulative incidence rate (AI) was placed at 235.59 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, which, according to Fernando Simón, the situation remains “more or less” stabilized.

However, the director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center warned that there are still autonomous communities and cities at notable risk due to their high AI, namely Madrid, the Basque Country, Navarre, Ceuta and Melilla. : “The evolution, it shows signs of hope but we have to be very careful because we have very high incidences.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Spain has recorded 3,488,469 cases of coronavirus, while the number of confirmed deaths is 77,738. Currently, there are 10,380 people admitted to hospitals, almost 400 more that Friday, occupying 8.26% of beds, while before the weekend, they occupied 7.93%. Of these, 839 were hospitalized on the last day. Regarding intensive care units, 2,356 people are admitted against 2,297 registered on Friday, which occupy 23.35% of the beds.