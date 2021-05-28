100% of people over 80 are already immune to COVID-19

Posted: Friday May 28 2021 19:30

Anyone over the age of 80 is already immune to the coronavirus. 100% of the population over this age has already received the full COVID vaccination schedule; in total, it concerns more than 2,835,000 people.

A milestone that shows the progress of the COVID vaccination plan, which is also progressing in the rest of the bands. In fact, in the decade that immediately follows, 88% of people are already immune and 97% have at least one dose.

Currently, 21.9% of the population to be vaccinated has received the full regimen in Spain (8.8 million people), a percentage that rises to 44.1% if only the first dose is taken into account.

The government plans to meet the proposed deadlines and obtain the long-awaited group immunity before the end of August. Previously, President Pedro Sánchez had set himself several goals: to reach 10 million vaccinated next week and reach 15 million by mid-June.

Most of the Autonomous Communities have already started to vaccinate people between 50 and 59 years old and some have even ventured to predict when it will be possible to start vaccinating citizens between 40 and 49 years old. In fact, Castilla-La Mancha, The Balearic Islands, the Canaries or Ceuta have already activated vaccination for those under 50 years old.