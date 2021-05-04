106 deaths and 4,515 new cases on the last day

Posted: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 7:57 PM

The health ministry added 4,515 new coronavirus infections and 106 deaths from the disease to official figures on the course of the pandemic on Tuesday. Of these cases, a total of 2,431 were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 78,399 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,544,945 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

The good news is that Spain is meeting its vaccination targets and already exceeds five million people vaccinated. A total of 5,098,903 people have already received the full directive, or 12.7% of the population to be vaccinated nationwide.

In addition, a total of 17.6 million doses have already been distributed among the Autonomous Communities, of which 97.3% have already been administered.