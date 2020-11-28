10,853 infections and 294 deaths in the last 24 hours

Publication: Friday, November 27, 2020 6:09 PM

Spain has recorded 10,853 new positives and 294 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the past 24 hours. This is reflected in the latest report released by the Ministry of Health, which indicates that the country continues to experience a growing decline in the number of cases.

With these figures, there are already 1,628,208 people who have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic, and 44,668 people who have died from the virus. Data which, as expected, will drop even more in the coming weeks due to the restrictions and measures applied to contain the curve.

At the end of the three-day month, the total number of deaths reported in November is 8,411. A figure that, if it follows the trend, could make it the second month with the highest number of deaths since April, which was by far the deadliest in the pandemic. 16,144 deaths were recorded, a figure much higher than today.

However, one piece of data that has evolved favorably throughout the month is the incidence rate, which continues to decline in our country, from 521 on November 1 to 307.30 today, or 18 points less than the day. from before. Low in all territories except the Balearic Islands; currently, only five autonomous communities have more than 400 cases (Castile and León, Asturias, Basque Country, Melilla and La Rioja).

Hospitalized patients also fell, with 14,819 patients. The occupancy rate of floors is 11.95% and that of intensive care units due to COVID-19 is 28.44. In other words, it continues to drop from tenth to tenth. At present, only three communities have more than 40% UCI occupation (La Rioja, Melilla and Aragón).

The coronavirus is spreading in the rest of the world

The pandemic has already passed 61 million cases of coronavirus worldwide and is already close to 1.5 million deaths. The United States remains the country most affected by the epidemic, with nearly 13 million recorded cases. It is followed by India, with 9.3 million; Brazil, with 6.2; France, with 2.2; Russia, with 2.1; and Spain, in sixth position in the table.

To date, 39,195,001 people have recovered from COVID-19, with India, Brazil and the United States being the countries with the highest medical records among their populations, according to data exposed by the ‘Johns Hopkins University.