11 things to expect from the impending Windows 11

Microsoft has barely two weeks left to present “the next generation of Windows”. This update, which aspires to be a new operating system, could be called Windows 11, as my colleague Sergio reported. And now that we know Windows 10 so well after six years, we should be asking ourselves … What would we ask of the new Windows 11?

The 11 essentials Windows 11 must have

I will give my personal take on what would be the areas or points where Windows 10 fell short of expectations and we would like to see improved. It’s a great operating system but some things didn’t work well and now everything could change drastically.

A store that encompasses everything

The Microsoft Store has been a problem since Windows 8, although many deny it. The Redmond giant has tried to boost it with contests and gifts like the classic Applanazos that the most veterans of the place will remember.

Despite the efforts and the freebies, the store was never up to date. Now is the time for the store to perform well and become a reliable alternative to portals like Softonic.

We stress that this MUST work correctly. Invisible updates must stop, the endless number of guides that claim to be games or apps must be eliminated. The Redmond giant must do a total cleanup and evict forever those who take advantage of the Store to deceive users with bogus or fraudulent applications. We’ll see if the new Store that’s on the way gets it.

Unification in system design

The way each Microsoft application has its own unique style has been criticized countless times. If the operating system owner doesn’t follow a design pattern, how are other developers going to do it? It is necessary that the reminiscences of the past be eliminated and that everything be unified under one clear and concise design.

We cannot have Windows Vista or Windows 7 items at this point. Contextual menus, drop-down menus, icons, recovery screens… There are hundreds of inconsistencies in Windows 10. Fluent Design was a beautiful utopia in the videos of which we only received the crumbs.

Example of inconsistency in Windows 10 layout

Now, with WinUI and Project Reunion, we hope that the design will be unified and the reminiscences of the past will be eliminated. Nostalgia has no place in a modern operating system. Windows 11 will be designed on the basis of WinUI 2.6 and will bring new native applications, a new Start menu, a new design for context menus, a redesign of the file explorer and much more. Will this be enough?

Drivers and their management

At the time the expression plug & play was one of the bastions of Windows for its convenience. Today, it is necessary for users not to worry about managing drivers. We started to see a change with the drivers issue in Windows 10 and now this work should be done.

In modern computers, most of the drivers are managed directly by the operating system through Windows Update. This greatly facilitates the deployment and updating of our equipment.

We recently learned that Windows 11 can separate the manufacturer’s drivers from the generic drivers in different folders. Hopefully Windows continues to improve in this regard and more and more users can forget about the drivers.

Renew updates

Microsoft has promised to bring many “core features” of late Windows 10X into Windows. One of the advantages offered by such an operating system was the ability to update without restarting and applying large updates in a very short time. This is something that would demonstrate a deeper renovation than the simple interface and involve modifications to the base of Windows.

Source: Microsofters

This is unlikely to happen in 2021, as this is a far-reaching change that would take time to implement if possible. However, we would like to know from Microsoft what features of Windows 10X they plan to implement in the near future.

Touch support

The reality is that it’s not worth putting an adjective in at this point. As a Surface Pro 4 owner, I’m aware that the device is touch-sensitive, but we rarely get to use it as such. It’s not comfortable and it never has been. The closest thing came with Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 and despite that they had their shortcomings.

Windows needs its Surface family touch devices and partners to have good touch support. That if I leave the keyboard cover on my Surface, I can work without it. This could reinvigorate the idea of ​​a Surface Neo which, with the current design of Windows 10, would be impractical.

Better multimedia capabilities

Some have criticized him several times. It cannot be that, if we want to work with some formats like HEVC and HEIC, we have to go through the box. Windows should always be the champion of compatibility.

On the other hand, if they want to attract professionals from other industries, they need to improve Bluetooth support for audio and capabilities for working with photos, audio, and video. Most users won’t be affected, but this is yet another area where Windows 11 needs to improve.

Improve system performance

For some time now, the performance of Windows 10 has deteriorated. Microsoft has improved on an older base, but there comes a time when you need to eliminate elements from previous operating systems. The Control Panel should finish disappearing.

Duplicates and obsolete items that only create chaos should be eliminated. The Redmond giant got off to a good start by finally removing Internet Explorer, but we shouldn’t stop there. We must offer a renewed image inside and out. Since 2017, the system has been left on its own and users have suffered from it on their own.

Completely remove binding of system applications to operating system development

You’ll allow me a paragraph, but it must be frustrating that in macOS or iOS endless browser, messaging, and app updates are subject to OS updates. In Windows 10, some apps or services are still subject to system update and need to be removed completely.

Source: Microsofters

This allows different teams to be more dynamic in their work with their applications without waiting for user updates. We have already seen how Sticky Notes, Edge, Notepad, and other apps have become independent. It’s time to finish doing it with everyone to make a more modular system. Microsoft has this as a primary focus in Windows 11.

Changes in multitasking

The basis for multitasking in Windows is very good, but with Windows 11 it could be even better. The timeline seems to be a thing of the past and Microsoft has a chance to improve multitasking. Not only in terms of performance but also in terms of options.

Being able to have smooth animations, touch gestures, better control of applications … There are many ways to improve multitasking. We know this will be totally rebuilt in Windows 11.

New animations and gestures

The Windows Insider program is more active than ever since Amanda Langowsky took the reins. In recent months, they’ve even shown us a new animation every time we open a window. This is surprising because where Windows 8 had endless animations, Windows 10 fails miserably.

Part of the appeal of a system is its animations and gestures. It has to be very visual so that one wants to use it and not feel obligated to use it. This objective is the one pursued by the Panos Panay team. Find the desire to use Windows because of its operation and its visual appeal.

Latte Project

With dreams, we also allow ourselves to include Project Latte. This is Microsoft’s umpteenth attempt to make Android apps work on Windows 10. We’ve heard rumors about this in the past, but we haven’t seen anything about this technology yet.

This would allow Windows 11 to compete with Android in the tablet market. Yes, the iPad is king, but during Google I / O the Mountain View giant announced that there were more than 300 million active Android tablets. It’s a tempting market for potential users. Isn’t a tablet of endless possibilities appealing with an operating system like Windows in your guts?