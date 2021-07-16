12-year-old girl admitted to intensive care at Burgos hospital for coronavirus

Posted: Friday July 16 2021 11:16 PM

A 12-year-old girl from Aranda de Duero (Burgos) has been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Burgos University Hospital with pneumonia caused by COVID-19, according to hospital sources.

The minor, who had no previous pathologies, was admitted to intensive care due to precautionary criteria given the limited data available on the evolution of this pathology in patients of such an early age, such as indicate the same sources, that the girl is not intubated.

He is the youngest person admitted so far in an intensive care unit in hospitals in Castilla y León. The patient, by age, was not yet vaccinated.

On the other hand, another minor under the age of 14 who was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Basque Country has already left the unit because her state of health has improved.