15 dead and 11 injured in the fire of a retirement home in Ukraine

Strong points:

About 15 people tragically died after a fire broke out in a private retirement home in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. About 11 people are said to be injured in this incident. It is not yet clear how the two-story building caught fire.

On Thursday, 15 people died and 11 others were injured in a fire at a private retirement home in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The officials gave this information. The cause of the fire is being determined in the two-story building. The Interfax news agency quoted Kharkiv police as saying that the owner and staff of the retirement home were being questioned.

According to information, this fire broke out on the second floor in the afternoon. It is said that around 33 people were present in the building when the fire broke out. An image of this also appeared, in which smoke is seen rising from the second floor and firefighters trying to control the fire.

In the next 5 days, 2 huge asteroids will pass near the Earth, what danger for the Earth?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalensky instructed the interior minister to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The Ukraine prosecutor said authorities have also opened a criminal investigation and the initial investigation appears to have caused the fire due to negligence not to properly handle a heater.

Pune: the Serum Institute is triggered again