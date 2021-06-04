15 years imprisonment for the unworthy nurse, little Rose’s mother reacts to the verdict – ScoopCube

The basics The Val-de-Marne jury sentenced Aurélie S. on Wednesday evening to 15 years in prison for causing death in 2018 in Créteil de la petite Rose, victim of 6 months of shaken baby syndrome. A verdict that satisfies the mother, from Lombez in the Gers.

“Fifteen! An unprecedented verdict for the death of a shaken baby,” says Marie Morana-Fonteneau, mother of Rose, a 6-month-old baby who was on the 6th maternal assistant, Aurélie S., who looked after her Justice is done. Rose has been recognized as a victim by the state, and so are we. We value it …