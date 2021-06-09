150 year human lifespan limit: whether 150 years is really the limit of human lifespan on Earth: can a human really live 150 years on Earth? Learn expert opinion

Brighton (United Kingdom)

Most of us can expect to live to be around 80 years old, but some even live beyond 100 years. In places like Okinawa, Japan, and Sardinia, Italy, there are a lot of people who are over a hundred. As the oldest person in history, Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment is named, who was 122 years old. She was born in 1875 and the average life expectancy at that time was around 43 years.

In such a situation, a question that people have been asking for centuries, how long can a human actually live? While the average life expectancy (how many years a person is expected to live) is relatively easy to calculate, the maximum life span (how long a human being can possibly live) is very difficult to estimate. Previous studies have brought this range closer to the age of 140. But a recent study indicates that the limit of human lifespan is closer to 150 years.

life calculation

The oldest and most widely used method of calculating life expectancy and length of life is the Gompertz equation. The first assessment in this regard was made in the 19th century that human mortality from the disease increases rapidly over time. Of course, that means your chances of dying from cancer, heart disease, and other infections almost double every eight to nine years.

The formula can be modified in several ways to describe how various factors affect the lifespan of a population. Gompertz’s calculation is also used to calculate health insurance premiums – which is why these companies are curious if you smoke, are you married or something similar, so that they can make that estimate. Guess how many more days you will live.

One way to know how long we will live is to look at how much and to what extent our organ function declines with age. We adapt the declining functionality of organs to our age. For example, eye function and the amount of oxygen we use during exercise show a general tendency to decline with aging, with most calculations indicating that the organs of an average person will function until old age. about 120 years old. But these studies also show increasing variation between people as they get older.

For example, some people’s kidney function declines rapidly with age, while others don’t. Now, researchers from Singapore, Russia, and the United States have taken a different approach to estimating maximum human lifespan. Using a computer model, they estimate the extent of human life to be around 150 years.

live to 150 years

Naturally, there must be a correlation between your likelihood of death and how quickly and quickly you recover from the disease. It is a measure of maintaining your body’s normal balance. Indeed, with age, the ability to maintain this balance decreases. In general, the younger the person, the faster the disease heals.

But such estimates assume that the current elderly population will not benefit from the new experiences. As such, they will not find any new medical treatment for the common ailments. While progress is being made in this direction, some benefit, others do not. For example, a child born today may count on medical advances of around 85 years to extend his life expectancy, while a person who is now 85 will have to limit himself to current medical techniques for a large part. of his life expectancy.

Difficult to increase healthy lifespan by 15-20%

According to the study, you need three important things for maximum lifespan. The first is the good gene, which gives a good expectation of living beyond a hundred years. Second, a great diet and exercise program, which can add up to 15 years to life expectancy. And finally, the third is the gradual increase in knowledge over time of treatments and drugs that can extend a healthy lifespan. At present, it is extremely difficult to increase the healthy lifespan of normal mammals by 15-20%, because our understanding of the biology of aging is incomplete. But given the current rate of progress, one can confidently expect an increase in life expectancy.

Author – Richard Faragher, University of Brighton