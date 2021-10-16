180-environmental-and-social-associations-protest-in-madrid-against-renewable-megaprojects-in-rural-areas

Demonstrators of the march ” Renewables yes, but not like that “, this Saturday at Puerta del Sol in Madrid. Olmo Calvo

The fight against climate change requires replacing fossil fuels with clean energy as soon as possible, but the installation of large wind and Solar is stirring up many towns in empty Spain due to its impact on the landscape, the rural economy and biodiversity. This Saturday, thousands of people —5. according to the Government Delegation, 8. 000 for the organizers— from all over the country have demonstrated in Madrid to request a energy transition “towards a model based on saving, energy efficiency and self-consumption, rejecting the centralized model of large-scale renewables, without planning or land use planning and without citizen participation.” The march, called by the Energy and Territory Alliance (Aliente), has brought together more than 180 environmental organizations and social under the slogan “Renewables yes, but not like this.”

The debate is open. There are those who defend going slower with the planning of wind and photovoltaic projects to prevent social rejection from making the energy transition fail, and who oppose that climate change forces us to act urgently to install as many renewables as possible. In any case, it is clear that mega-power plants have an impact on the environment, and also affect biodiversity, as shown in a recent letter from Spanish researchers in the journal Science . All these issues crossed the protest this Saturday.

“The large-scale plant-based energy transition in rural areas is a mistake, because it has a terrible environmental impact, and a social impact on rural areas, their economic activities and their quality of life, ”explained Luis Bolonio, spokesperson for Aliente during the march. In his opinion, “renewables make it possible to democratize energy production and bring it closer to consumption points, that is, for citizens and companies to become producers, escape the oligopoly and lower the electricity bill”. For this reason, he defended that the ongoing projects must be stopped to carry out land use planning. “It is proven in Europe that when the installation of renewables is done with spatial planning, with citizen participation and with local communities that are participants of the benefits, it is much more efficient and faster.”

Javier Andaluz, head of Climate and Energy at Ecologistas en Acción, assumed that this temporary stoppage could pose a problem. “There is a risk because we can have a demonization of renewables that we do not approve. But there may also be problems if, based on facilitating renewables, we load ourselves up with protected natural spaces and agricultural areas that we need for food production. ”

A man carries a sign during the demonstration “Renewables yes, but not like this”, this Saturday in Madrid. Elmo Calvo

Meanwhile, the neighbors of many towns feel that the new energy model is being done against them. “The energy transition goes against the people, with the connivance of the municipalities and without agreement with the neighbors. Megaprojects drive out farmers and ranchers and create depopulation. Furthermore, it makes no sense to fight against climate change and at the same time burden ourselves with animals ”, explained Javier Oquendo, from Castellote (Teruel). Like him, some 500 from Teruel joined the protest in front of the hundreds of macro-projects underway.

Tomás Guitarte, deputy from Teruel Existe, agreed: “The energy transition must be done respecting the natural and cultural heritage and creating development on the territory that is located. Today there is an invasion of macro-centers on the territory. Protected floors are converted to industrial use through the back door. The attacks on protected landscapes must be stopped ”. The demonstration was also attended by the secretary of Green Horizon and Revitalization of the Rural Environment of Podemos, Irene de Miguel, and the general secretary of Galicia in Common and deputy of United Podemos in Congress, Antón Gómez Reino.

Vicente Serena and others 40 residents of Chiva (Valencia) have also protested this Saturday. “In our town they intend to install a photovoltaic plant of 800 hectares that will produce more than 250 megawatts (MW) ”, Serena pointed out. “This is going to pose a problem of environmental impact because they are next to a protected area, they are going to cut trees, and they are going to harm traditional agriculture and the socioeconomic future of the town, as well as the biodiversity of the area. We are not against renewables but we are against the chosen location ”, he added.

The cases are repeated throughout the geography national. “In our town they intend to set up an obsolete hydroelectric plant that will alter the last virgin basin in the Canary Islands and will destroy a lot of biodiversity,” said Mari Cruz Munguía, from Arguineguín (Gran Canaria). Meanwhile, Elspeth MCFarlane told the case of Salinas (Alicante): “Our mountain range is within the Natura Network 200 and they intend to surround it with 12.

hectares of solar panels that will destroy the landscape and lower the price of houses, because nobody wants to live next to a solar macropark ”. At the end of the march, in Puerta del Sol, the biologist Odile Rodríguez de la Fuente, the naturalist Joaquín Araújo and the energy expert Margarita Mediavilla, among others, showed their support for Aliente.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition, for its part, has ensured that it is aware that even the cleanest and most sustainable technologies “have visual, acoustic and spatial impacts and they require infrastructures to bring energy from where it is produced to where it is consumed ”, according to Europa Press. To mitigate this, the ministry has highlighted that it is working to build a more distributed and diversified energy model, promoting self-consumption or local energy communities. “However, we cannot totally dispense with the benefits and efficiencies of larger-scale projects, which make it possible to take advantage of the renewable resource where it is most abundant,” ministerial sources have pointed out.

You can follow CLIMA AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter