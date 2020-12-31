180 students learn to code in the Huawe Mobile Services ecosystem

A new milestone in Huawei’s commitment to the training and development of young Spanish talent. The first edition of the Huawei Student Developers program in Spain ended with more than 180 students and recent graduates in IT and telecommunications who participated in training sessions given by professionals of the company, leader in the development of ICT technologies.

HSD is an initiative that aims to develop skills and encourage young people to take advantage of the adaptive capabilities of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to create innovative applications that bring the benefits of smart life to Huawei users. .

On November 16-18, attendees were able to learn all about HMS, from the different areas that make up Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery Connect (programmer registration flow, integration of the scan kit, card kit and demo, etc.) to coding, among other topics. They had a second phase in which the students worked on the development of the applications and then were able to upload them to the platform.

On December 10, the application presentation phase came to an end, when Huawei confirmed the validation of all the projects presented. The finalist applications were as follows:

Clover: A Treatment Tracking Assistant for people who need to track their medications. FeelSafe: An application to warn users when they enter the radius of influence of the dangerous areas of the city of Barcelona via their location through the use of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) kits. Walker: A sports application for hiking that provides information on routes to be taken, current weather conditions and also measures physical activity. Pingo: A card game related to tests and actions to be performed. CarFinder: an application for finding vehicles.

Finally, on December 18 the final event of the HSD program took place, in which the winners were announced: Walker was a finalist, while the Pingo app was in the 3 place, FeelSafe took the 2 place and The winner was Vctor Prez Jimnez, from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​who assured that “ he had doubts about the application to be developed, but given the wide range of technologies offered by Huawei in the HSD program, it was clear that the priority should be to bring that. to people in order to provide a service. It was not clear if I had the knowledge to go to such a program, but for me the final message is never take anything for granted and always jump in the pool and participate in great initiatives like this opportunity that gave us. Huawei ”.

Huawei to invest € 1 million in Huawei Student Developer program across Europe

The Huawei Student Developer Program aims to empower young talent, combined with the power of technology, to help develop the innovative potential of young students. This 3-year project, developed across Europe, represents a total investment of 1 million euros for innovation programs. It has the participation of more than 100 European universities, which receive tools and support so that these young people can create the applications of the future.

In turn, it gives students access to over 30 development courses and 100 virtual programming workshops. Attendees can access mentoring sessions from more than 150 engineers from Huawei and leading tech companies in Europe. Thanks to Huawei Mobile services, students will be able to acquire skills aimed at improving their technological vision, creating innovative applications and knowledge in HMS Core, Map, VR / AR or Machine Learning.

Jaime Gonzalo, vice president of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe, assures us that “ this program was a very positive surprise for us, not only because of the involvement and the talent of the participants, but also because many applications were aimed at to improve the quality of life. of people. These values ​​are closely aligned with those of Huawei, and we are heartened to see that new generations of young people in tech fields in Spain share our vision to help build a better society through technology. “

