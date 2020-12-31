18,047 new cases and 148 deaths

Updated: Thursday, December 31, 2020 6:20 PM

Published on: 12/31/2020 18:07

The Ministry of Health communicated in its daily coronavirus case update 18,047 new coronavirus infections and 148 additional deaths in the past 24 hours. Spain closes 2020 with 1,928,265 cases of COVID-19 and 50,837 deaths in our country since the start of the pandemic.

This figure confirms the worst forecasts and the evolution of the trend of the curve, since few new cases have been reported in 24 hours since November 13, when more than 21,000 have been detected in a single day.

Regarding the cumulative trend, it rises for the third consecutive day and stands at 279.51, 14 points more than the day before and above 250 per 100,000 inhabitants which marks the extreme risk.

By communities, the highest number of infections is still recorded in the Balearic Islands, with 530.86 (528.77 yesterday); Extremadura, with 511.56 (459.86); Valencian Community, with 390.73 (377.40); Madrid, with 400.04 (371.24); Catalonia, with 369.07 (349.48) and Castilla-La Mancha, with 329.44 (308.63).