19 | AstraZeneca vaccine news and Easter measures for the coronavirus, live

Carolina Darias announces the arrival of 5.5 million doses of the Janssen vaccine in Spain

In her interview in “ El Target ” with Ana Pastor, Carolina Darias detailed that our country will receive 300,000 vials of the Janssen single-dose vaccine in April, 1,300,000 doses in May and 3,900,000 in June, which represents a total of 5,500,000 doses and people vaccinated. “Pfizer already knows what it will give in April, being close to 5 million; we are going to climb a lot from April, ”he said. On the disparate rhythms of the vaccination plan presented by the different autonomous communities, Darias ensures that group 1, of priority people, is “practically finished” and group 2 “also”.