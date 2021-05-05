19 | Coronavirus vaccine, new restrictions and incidence in Spain, live

Incidence drops 10 points in a single day with 3,000 cases less than a week ago

The incidence continues to decline, indicating an improvement in data and a stabilization of the pandemic which makes it possible to move away from the idea of ​​a new wave. While yesterday the AI ​​stood at 223 points, it now registers 213.90. Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 78,399 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,544,945 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

The good news is that Spain is meeting its vaccination targets and already exceeds five million people vaccinated. A total of 5,098,903 people have already received the full directive, or 12.7% of the population to be vaccinated nationwide. In addition, a total of 17.6 million doses have already been distributed among the Autonomous Communities, of which 97.3% have already been administered.