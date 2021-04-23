19 | Health zones in Madrid and vaccination campaign in Spain, live

New important step in vaccination: Spain exceeds ten million vaccinated with at least one dose

Spain has passed 10,000,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose. 404 days after the start of the first state of alert in our country, people vaccinated by vaccination already exceed those infected throughout the pandemic and, in addition, 21.4% of the population is reached with at least one dose.

In total, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 90.1% of the vaccines received were provided, a total of 13,909,964 out of the 15,435,285 arrived in our country. In addition, more than 70% of people over the age of 80 are already immune to COVID, a percentage that rises to 99% when only the first dose is taken into account.