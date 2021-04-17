19 | News of the coronavirus vaccination in Spain, measures and restrictions, live

The Chinese Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 34 new cases of coronavirus detected in the past 24 hours, with which there are already nearly 90,500 people who have been infected in the Asian country. Only one of the cases detected this Friday is of local origin, in particular the epidemic in Yunnan province which China has faced in recent weeks. Regarding the imported cases that showed symptoms, three of them were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, two cases in Tianjin, Sichuan and Shaanxi and one case in Inner Mongolia and Zhejiang. (EP)