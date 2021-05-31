1993 skins are in the game – Old Sport Republic

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Game News: 1993 Skins Are In Game Posted on 05/31/2021 at 9:06 PM The Virtua Fighter fighting game saga lands on PlayStation Plus on PlayStation 4 with an improved version of Virtua Fighter 5 called Ultimate Showdown kicks off tomorrow. To celebrate this big comeback, SEGA is offering a first big DLC ​​called Legendary Pack. This very first Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown DLC, available tomorrow for € 9.99 on PlayStation Store, features a variety of new content to customize your characters and your gaming experience. Let’s start with the biggest surprise: the 38 Virtua Fighter character skins from 1993 are back, but that’s not all. In fact, players can also compete in new levels or levels from old games, customize their heroes with more than 2,000 cosmetic items, or enjoy the soundtracks of the first games and a retro interface, this pack contains over 2,000 customization items and a ton of new ones and classic content that celebrates the entire story of the Virtua Fighter series. This includes a retro user interface, alternate levels and costumes, the soundtrack from previous games in the series, and all the skins from the first Virtua Fighter. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Producer Seiji Aoki In an interview with GameSpot, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown producer Seiji Aoki also made it clear that additional content, including new features, will be added at a later date. Unfortunately, the contents of this content are still secret. You may also like: By JeromeJoffard, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter