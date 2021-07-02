20 million people working in Spain: a real opportunity?

Declared unemployment decreases at a slower rate than membership increases, which can only be explained by an increase in the active population which will have to be confirmed when the INE Employment survey corresponding to the second year is published. at the end of the month. .

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 p.m. – July 2, 2021



Data published today by Social Security leaves an average of 19,500,277 people affiliated during the month of June in Spain, which means being in the highest range of the entire historical series. The absolute maximum was recorded just two years ago, in July 2019, and there were only 33,000 more people working than today.

The increase in memberships – 233,056 more people than in May – is an extremely positive figure, which puts us in a scenario of an employment recovery that is all the more intense as the job losses of last year. were intense: if during the second quarter of 2020 they were lost 382,000 affiliated people, in the same period of this year gained nearly 580,000.

According to Infojobs, there is therefore reason to be optimistic. But if we want to move forward, we must do so without losing sight of the fact that there are still 447,800 people affected by ERTE: the number continues to decline, but not at the same rate as the increase in staff. . In this regard, we must already have in mind a horizon in which it touches the ground and stops descending. As long as there are restrictions, it is assumed that companies will be able to continue to use ERTE; but the situation of workers who are in ERTE and have no company to return to will have to be resolved as soon as possible, without unnecessary delay so that they can re-enter the labor market.

It is possible that many will join the ranks of unemployment, which, let us not forget, continues to affect nearly 3.6 million people in Spain after falling 166,911 people in June. And this is because, as we have seen in recent months, registered unemployment decreases less quickly than affiliation increases, which can only be explained by an increase in the active population that will have to be confirmed when At the end of the month period, the INE Labor Force Survey for the second quarter is published.

With affiliation situated in its historical band of maximums and European funds to come, it can be assumed that the trend of job creation will consolidate in the medium term, offering new opportunities to this large group of current unemployed and those who become so when their ERTE cannot continue to be extended. And, as a collateral consequence, a dynamic market attracts new workers, which would broaden the workforce base.

The never-before-achieved goal of 20 million members in Spain could be considered, given the opportunity that presents itself, however modest.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric