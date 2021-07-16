20% of Spaniards still think that it is not necessary to give visibility to the LGTBIQA + group

FREE NOW, the main mobility platform in Europe, presented Study I on Diversity and Inclusion as part of the round table “Facing gender stereotypes”, in which Apoyo Positivo, Chrysallis and Fundacin 26 of December, which are organizations that defend diversity as a social engine of different spheres. The objective of the meeting was to make visible the problem which, to this day, still exists in our society in terms of diversity and inclusion, as well as to analyze the obstacles that still need to be overcome to be more open and inclusive. company, since, according to the data of the study, 20% of Spaniards still think that it is not necessary to give visibility to the LGTBIQA + group.

Although Spain is considered one of the most inclusive countries – in fact 37% of Spaniards give it an outstanding average (score between 7 and 8) according to the study – “there is still a long way to go. browse “speakers themselves. One of the things everyone agrees on is that education is the key to ending current gender stereotypes. In fact, based on data from FREE NOW’s Diversity and Inclusion Study I, around 30% say they don’t know what these acronyms mean, and only 9.6% recognize them. Reyes Velayos, president of Apoyo Positivo insisted on “the need for education from an early age so that diversity is perceived as something natural”.

Also, in the round table, stereotypes related to gender and sexual diversity were discussed. Speakers share the view of 70% of Spaniards who believe that there are stereotypes related to sexual diversity. According to Federico Armenteros, president of the Foundation of December 26, “there are currently stereotypes related to sexual orientation and ageism, as if gays and lesbians can only be young and attractive people, and that adults did not have the right to experience their sexuality ”. Reyes Velayos pointed out, for his part, “to this day, the group’s association with promiscuity and sexually transmitted diseases continues to be a big problem, since this widespread idea affects their personal relationships and also in the workplace. “.

Regarding the difference between gender identity and sexual orientation, it is surprising that currently 1 in 4 people still do not know the difference. Soledad Fernndez, vice president of Chrysallis, clarified that “a trans woman can be a lesbian because sexual orientation is what attracts you and identity is what you feel.” In addition, he stressed that there is no stereotype of the ‘normal’, stating that ‘for diversity to be normal it is necessary to standardize and work on this full integration from the educational classrooms. Students must internalize that all people are diverse and that we have the same rights ”. Adriana Collado, Marketing Director of FREE NOW, concludes the block by referring to the need to “unlearn” that adults must definitely end gender stereotypes.

Another topic discussed in this forum was diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Currently, 43% of people questioned say they have suffered or experienced discrimination or harassment at work because they are different. Regarding the most common types of discrimination experienced by respondents are: discrimination by sex (23%), sexual orientation (16%) and ethnic origin (14%). In this sense, stakeholders agree with 47% of citizens who think that Spanish companies should take more initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace. “People should be valued for their talent and ability to do their jobs, regardless of their sexual orientation, culture, religion or gender. It is essential that companies implement effective diversity and inclusion plans, with real and effective policies that end the heteropatriarchy that prevails in the workplace ”, concludes the president of Apoyo Positivo .

As effective policies, respondents value initiatives aimed at guaranteeing equal opportunities in employment and vocational training (58%); continue harassment and discrimination (46.8%); and facilitate work-life balance (46.3%), among others.

The round table concluded by emphasizing the need to promote diversity education from an early age; continue to regulate and promote more inclusive regulations that help to eradicate the social stereotypes that have been created; and establish effective diversity and inclusion plans that value employee talent and abilities and not other characteristics that are irrelevant to the performance of the job.

