20% of the demand for rental apartments in Madrid is due to the transfer of labor

The trend remains solid for professional transfers, which have benefited from the openness promoted by the government of the Community of Madrid to keep economic activity active.

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 p.m. – July 26, 2021



The Spanish company Youhomey, established in 2019, carried out a study, the main conclusion of which is that in the last six months, the demand for seasonal rentals of apartments in Madrid for labor transfers represents 20% of the total and remained stable compared to previous periods. covid despite the pandemic. The company manages over 200 properties in the capital.

While relative uncertainty remains as to the rent for students going to the capital for both bachelor’s and master’s studies, the trend remains solid for professional transfers, which have benefited from the opening up favored by the government of the Community of Madrid so that economic activity would remain active.

By country and in that order, France, Italy, United Kingdom, United States, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela account for the majority of these job rentals.

By neighborhood, Huertas, Malasaa, Lavapis, Embajadores, Salamanca, Chamber and Moncloa concentrate demand. The prices for this temporary rental for up to six months vary from 780 to 990 euros, mainly for apartments with up to two rooms; studies from 460 to 550 euros.

Regarding the type of rental, tenants opt for apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms, preferably duplex, with lift, bright, exterior, furnished with mobile coverage for teleworking.

For Rodrigo Herrero, CEO of Youhomey, “the dynamics of workforce transfer to Madrid are stable, which promises greater dynamism after the summer. The foreign community is happy here, even if it asks for more tourist information points and in some places tighter controls against covid-19 ”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric