20 tips for a healthier day at the office

30% of office workers complain of back pain and 45% report working in painful or tiring positions.

People who use the computer intensively may also suffer from pain in the wrists and arms. One of its most frequent manifestations is “carpal tunnel syndrome”, linked to repetitive movement that requires manipulation of the keyboard.

Inadequate design of the workspace and its equipment, the adoption of incorrect postures and an excessive sedentary lifestyle are at the root of the vast majority of these ailments.

When a person sits for a long time, the pressure on his back increases, and even if at first he does not feel discomfort, serious problems and illnesses can appear after years.

An ergonomic work environment that adapts to people prevents discomfort and illness, creates healthy psychological states, motivates employees and reduces absenteeism rates. “In fact, a healthy workspace increases people’s productivity by about 25%. If they feel good, they definitely perform better ”.

The concept of a healthy office refers to the sum of many factors, from air quality to the correct distribution of spaces or acoustics, among others.

Each space must meet a series of requirements. The first: that it adapts to the activity for which it was designed, “taking into account a series of parameters: the number of users; what technology do they need; if they will collaborate with others or if the work is concentrated … “

The second fundamental requirement of workstations, according to Ofita, is that the furniture conforms to ergonomic standards. When this is not the case, the pathologies so common in a practice arise, mainly back pain, neck pain and headaches.

This design is especially important in the case of chairs, which are responsible for much of the muscle discomfort.

For an office chair to be healthy, it must respect the normal curves of the back and must adapt to the person, “which is why it must be adjustable”.

– 1. When we are sitting in the office chair, we must adopt a correct posture and from there we will stay in active movement.

– 2. Care should be taken when sitting down and getting up from the chair. We have to stay in control, without breaking down. While we are seated, we should keep our back straight and sit as far back as possible in the chair, supporting our spine on the backrest.

– 3. To stand up, we must support ourselves with our arms on the armrests or on the thighs or knees and, in any case, keep our back straight or slightly arched, not bent, while we stand up.

– 4. Sitting, you must avoid partial turns. The right thing to do is to turn your whole body at the same time.

– 5. It is recommended to change your posture frequently, vary the tasks and get up from time to time.

– 6. A height-adjustable table is strongly recommended to alternate between standing and sitting work during the day.

– 7. It is important to organize our table by placing the most frequently used objects so that they can be reached easily.

– 8. Stretching inside and outside the office will help us reduce fatigue and improve our circulation.

– 9. Looking up and focusing on a distant point will help us rest. It is also good to close your eyes using the palm of your hand, but without pressing.

– 10. For wrist and finger pain, a good exercise is to wash your hands often with cold water. This improves circulation and relieves discomfort.

– 11. To avoid back pain, it is advisable to take 2-minute micro-breaks every 45 minutes, stretching the arms, legs and spine. Short, regular breaks are more beneficial than shorter, shorter breaks.

– 12. From time to time, it is also good to alternately stretch and bend the legs and to work by varying the posture of the forearms.

– 13. It is important not to use the work chair in the position in which it was delivered to us. You have to adjust the height of the seat, its inclination … and how many adjustments the chair and the work table allow.

– 14. Try to alternate the use of the mouse with the right and left hands interchangeably, so as not to overload one side of our back more than the other.

– 15. Do breathing exercises. We take a deep breath through our nose. We hold the air for three seconds. Then we breathe out slowly through our mouth: eight short breaths followed by one long.

– 16. Surrounding ourselves with a plant and objects that add touches of color to our workplace fills us with positive energy.

– 17. To exercise your focal muscles, it is good to look at nearby objects (ten centimeters) and distant objects (more than 6 meters) out of the window, paying attention to details.

– 18. For the office to be healthy, in addition to being ergonomic, it must respect the environment. If the workspace is sick, the people who work there will feel bad. Therefore, “let’s be green” in the office; we will feel much better and we will help our colleagues to feel better too.

– 19. Use each office space for its intended use.

– 20. Also use spaces while thinking of others. Speak on the phone in the spaces provided for this, leave the parts in order, as you would like to find them …

