2020 discoveries: 2020 archaeological discoveries: 2020 archaeological discoveries

Even though the year 2020 is remembered for the corona virus outbreak, scientists have made countless discoveries that have changed history. One of these was a study done in February, which found that around 7 million years ago, mysterious populations of Adimanavs in the Eurasian region had strong human links with Neanderthals and Denisovan. According to University of Utah anthropologist and study lead researcher Alan Rogers, this proves that more than we already know about the relationship between different populations, it has already been done. See here find amazing things-

This is why humans have less power to endure pain

2. Genes found in Neanderthals have codes for such proteins that increase pain sensitivity in the spinal cord and brain. A July study found that people in the UK were more prone to pain who had Neanderthal genes, while they were less likely not to have them. Neanderthals were larger than ours and had a wide angle between their thumb and palms. According to a study, this proves that they could barely do the writing job like us, but things like the hammer would be easily caught.

How did these tribes become extinct?

3. Denisovans are believed to be a human species associated with Neanderthals and so far only a few of their bones have been found in Siberia. This year, scientists in a cave in Tibet found DNA samples that proved the 1.6 million-year-old first jawbone was from Denisovan. It showed how these populations would live in extremely complex conditions.

4. Another study found that Neanderthal, Homo erectus and Homo hydalbergenesis were extinct due to a sudden change in temperature and precipitation.

5. A survey carried out by 2,750 archaeological archives by an Italian team revealed that the temperature had dropped by around 5 degrees on average each year. This negatively affected food resources and homo species began to decline in Africa, Asia and Europe. At the same time, 25% of the Neanderthal population perished.

How did you cross paths during the Ice Age?

6. A July study found 32,000-year-old tools and accessories in a cave in Mexico. It has been estimated that the first people to reach North America passed through Siberia 18,000 to 13,000 years ago. It is believed that the Ice Age was difficult to reach by land, so they may have left by sea.

7. Scientists have found weapons used for hunting in a 9,000-year-old cemetery in the Andes, Peru. The bones found with them were female, which shows that the females also hunted a lot.

Egyptian coffins open

8. Illustrations on rocks in Colombia for about 2.5 miles show how animals that were hunted in ancient times have died out today.

9. In California, the shape of a red wheel is found inside a cave that must be around 500 years old. Additionally, chewed datura was found in the middle of the cracks. It is believed that people who lived there between 1530 and 1890 may have consumed it.

10. At least 160 mummies buried 2,500 years ago have been found in Sakkara, Egypt. Many possessions were also found with them. It is believed that more evidence related to history can be found in this area.

Where do these stones come from?

11. Stonehenge is about 5000 years old and has two different types of stone. Researchers have found small blue stones 250 km in Wales. Research in July predicted that the remaining 30-foot sandstone was from a nearby area. However, how they would have been brought to this remains a big question.

12. With the help of Radar, Belgian and British researchers discovered the whole city outside of Rome. This ancient city must have been inhabited in 241 BC. Bathrooms and public buildings were found here.

13. A July study found that 30% of Australia’s coastal area was buried underwater after the end of the Ice Age about 12 years ago. Stone tools were found here to cut and grind the seeds. They must have been about 7,000 years old. A population is believed to have roamed near the coast in search of food.