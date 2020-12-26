2020 generated 28% fewer job vacancies than in 2019

Nine months after the arrival of Covid-19, employment data for the main countries of the European Union indicate a drop of 23% compared to 2019, In ​​the last semester, the end of confinement and the reduction of large restrictions imposed by the various governments helped ease the situation compared to the first half of the year, when total offers in the European Union were -26%.

The latest data recorded last November also indicate a significant recovery, although they are still well below the + 1.6% recorded at the end of January among the main EU countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal , Spain and the Netherlands).

Spain, only ahead of the United Kingdom

To date, vacancies in our country are down more than 400,000 vacancies compared to last year accumulated, and November data are at levels at the start of the pandemic; In March, the labor market fell by 25%, but the most critical phase occurred in April, when the incidence of the coronavirus caused a drop of up to 60% in offers in our country compared at the same time of year. last year.

Since then, the employment curve has gradually stabilized, reaching in September (-21%) the best figure to date this year compared to September 2019. Subsequently, the successive restrictions imposed on restaurants and businesses, mainly, they again harm the national labor market (-29% in October). However, in the absence of a few days before Christmas, the uncertainty about the evolution of the pandemic in our country leaves doubts about their improvement in the months to come.

Data at the end of November puts Spain only above the United Kingdom, which shows a 36% decrease in the cumulative 2020.

The British country is one of the territories hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis. Indeed, the confirmation of a new strain of coronavirus forced the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, just a few days ago to announce the passage to the level 3 alert, both in London and in others. parts of eastern England, with the consequent closure of bars and restaurants and ban on meetings. To this situation is added the Brexit crisis which has dragged the country for a long time, and which has motivated more than 30 territories of the European Union to cut off connections with the island. A fact which also has a direct impact on the stability of employment in the country.

Germany and France, at the head of the European Union

Germany and France are the main countries in the European Union which are currently recording better data compared to the previous year.

Thus, the Germanic country has 15% less offers than in 2019. In recent days, however, it has seen how coronavirus deaths have skyrocketed, reaching the figure of around 1,000 deaths in just 24 hours and being forced to close businesses, schools, bars, culture, etc. Therefore, it is foreseeable that in the short term, these data will worsen.

For its part, the data recorded by France at this stage of the year are very close to those of its European neighbor, with 15% fewer offers compared to last year accumulated. On December 15, the government of Emmanuel Macron decreed the reopening of museums, theaters, cinemas and other leisure spaces, confirming a slight recovery. In any case, bars, cafes and restaurants will be closed until January 20, as will gyms.

Portugal, the Netherlands and Italy, better than Spain

Behind Germany and France is Portugal, with an 18% drop in job vacancies compared to last year. The government of Antnio Costa recently tightened measures to fight the coronavirus at Christmas and extended the state of emergency until January 7, 2021.

Behind Portugal are the Netherlands (-22%) and Italy (-24%).

The former is one of the states most affected by the pandemic in Europe according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). During the first months of the pandemic, the territory implemented “smart containment,” which called for individual relationship responsibility, while stores could remain open. The country’s government also decided last week to impose restrictions on mobility now that contagion cases reach 10,000 a day, and closed stores until January 19.

It should be noted, however, that the Netherlands was the only one of the main territories of the European Union to have recorded positive percentages throughout the year in terms of vacancies. Thus, due to the summer campaign – especially during the months of August and September – the country gathered respectively 10% and 11% more vacancies compared to the same period of the previous year.

As for Italy, since last week it has been the European country with the most coronavirus deaths, with a total of 64,520 deaths, which does not bode well for an improvement in results this month. next. Italian authorities have put in place restrictions for the Christmas season, banning travel between regions between December 21 and January 6.

