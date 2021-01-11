LETTER SIZE

Especially for SMEs and the self-employed

2020 was the year of the digitization of businesses and work in Spain

The dynamics of digitization, the development of e-commerce, the application of digital marketing strategies and data security are the keys to business for the next year.

The end of 2020 is approaching, a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic consequences it has had on many small businesses around the world. According to GoDaddy’s ‘Impact of Covid-19 on Small Businesses and Self-Employed in Spain’ survey, a company that empowers entrepreneurs in their day-to-day lives, 60% of small businesses and self-employed in Spain say that only the most digitized companies they will be able to cope with the negative effects of the pandemic. Over the past year, companies have had to go digital in record time to cope with the partial or total closure of their physical establishments. The situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of digitalization for their future and well-being.

For this reason, GoDaddy wishes to summarize the most salient findings of the studies conducted this year regarding the digitization of small businesses and the self-employed in 2020:

Adoption of Telecommuting: Without a doubt, 2020 was the year telecommuting entered our lives to be a regular feature. Despite all the difficulties this crisis has brought to small businesses in Spain, the majority are able to adapt, with 38% say they have opted for telecommuting as a method of moving forward, according to data from GoDaddy’s Global Entrepreneurs Survey. Moreover, in Spain, 95% of those questioned were able to resume their activity before reaching the “new normal”, while 28% did so during phase 0. Likewise, most of these Spanish independents started learn about new technological tools to help maintain better contact with their customers, with WhatsApp being the number one option (60%), followed by social media (46%) and email marketing (31%) . A website, so close, and yet so far: the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of taking the digital step and having an online version of a business. Having a website has become essential, and 37% of Spanish small businesses and freelancers agree that they would have liked to have had one to cope with the new work situation, according to data from GoDaddy. The benefits it offers are well known, however, 12% of businesses continue to find no benefit from having a website, according to the GoDaddy II report “Does Your Business Have a Website?” Opportunities and challenges posed by the digital environment for self-employed and small businesses in Spain 2020 ”. However, this same study shows that 78% still do not know the steps to take to launch this digital asset, thus becoming the main obstacle to the jump. Today, there are tools online to help customers with little or no technical background build a website for their business. E-commerce, a digital asset to be conquered: while having a website is very important, the crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has made e-commerce an essential element for the viability of small businesses in Spain. However, the data shows that we are facing a digital asset to conquer. In fact, 90% of Spanish small businesses and freelancers do not offer their products or services through online sales channels, as the GoDaddy study “Radiography of Spanish small businesses and freelancers” shows. Likewise, the company’s data shows that 21% of small businesses and Spanish freelancers who have a website do not have their own sales channel to help them weather this crisis. As a result, they are giving up on an alternative income-generating route that has become essential in the current context. Digital marketing and social networks, a territory to explore: the closure of physical spaces considerably reduces the possibility of attracting customers to your companies, it is therefore essential to bet on new avenues that allow you to reach a larger target audience wide and without the need for physical contact. GoDaddy points out that according to its latest research 89% of Spanish small businesses and freelancers say they don’t use SEO strategies, while 95% don’t use SEM strategies and 92% say they don’t use content strategies to help . to improve your web positioning. To this data, in addition, we must add the fact that only 6 out of 100 have subscribed to online advertising to promote their business and a third do not carry out digital strategies to better know their potential customers. The bottom line is obvious: Digital marketing and social media are uncharted territory that can help a business attract current and new customers, and for Spanish freelancers, this is an opportunity for improvement. Protecting the security of websites, an evolving issue: protecting information on the Internet is one of the priorities and duties of companies vis-à-vis their customers, suppliers, etc. According to the GoDaddy survey, 92% of respondents said they are not currently using Secure Socket Layer (SSL) certification for their website. Having an SSL certificate installed on a website provides protection for data transfer. The SSL certificate positions the website as secure in search results by displaying a lock icon in the URL address bar, which can help build trust between website visitors and customers. .

“2020 has been a year of great changes and it is clear that nothing will be the same again. The tools needed to run a small business today have little to do with those used even before the pandemic, COVID-19 has changed everything, presenting technology and its advantages as the best allies in dealing with business closures face to face and reach potential customers. Ecommerce, digital marketing, and most importantly a website are now the most relevant keys to maintaining sales for any business. It is clear that from now on, digitization will be one of the most relevant aspects of any business that wants to be successful, ”said Gianluca Stamerra, GoDaddy’s regional director for Spain, Italy and France.

To start scanning, GoDaddy has Web Pages + Marketing, a service that combines easy web page building with online sales (now it also lets you add buttons to buy coupons that consumers can use when at all. returns to normal.) and marketing tools. Thanks to this instrument, any small business can take its first steps on the web, reach new customers and open a new window to continue commercial activity until now paralyzed by the exceptional situation it is experiencing.

