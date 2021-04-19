2021 Best Workplaces Gala Heats Up Engines

For the nineteenth year in a row, Great Place To Work®, the leading consultancy firm in identifying and certifying great workplaces, will announce its ranking of the best workplaces in Spain. He will do so on April 28 at a virtual event to celebrate best practices in organizational culture in our country.

The four companies share with the consulting firm their commitment to creating great workplaces for everyone. They are companies committed to diversity, sustainability, innovation and the protection of the planet.

Globally, the Best Workplaces project has become the world’s largest studio in its category. In 2020, more than 12,000 companies participated in the process and the responses of more than 42 million employees were analyzed. This year, in addition, Great Place To Work® will reward the work of these companies.

In this pandemic year, Great Place To Work® recognizes organizations that have not left people behind, putting them at the center of strategy. In this context, it will benefit from the support of eminent official sponsors. Por primera vez, se unen a esta gala Fudeat, herramienta revolucionaria y pionera que sitúa a las empresas de catering en el plano de la comparación y Contratación online, Rebottle, empresa sostenible de productos reutilizables that introduce a las empresas en la culture Zero Waste, among others. In addition, other long-time collaborators continue to support the Great Place To Work® initiative: Volando Vengo, a creative agency with 18 years of experience that uses communication as a tool for social transformation and change management.

“From Great Place To Work®, we would like to thank our collaborators, FUDEAT, Rebottle, Volando Vengo moviethinking for joining us in our Best Workplaces Gala 2021. We have recognized the work of the Best Places to Work in our country for nineteen years and we know, especially in this complicated year, the challenge of continuing to build cultures of trust where employees can feel supported, engaged, proud of what they do and giving the best of themselves in the workplace. ‘interest in a common project ”, explains Nicolás Ramilo, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® Spain.

