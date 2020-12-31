2021 business calendar

The 2021 work calendar includes 8 common public holidays. These will be public holidays throughout Spain: Friday January 1, Friday April 2, Saturday May 1, Tuesday October 12, Monday November 1, Monday December 6, Wednesday December 8 and Saturday. December 25th.

BY RRHH Digital, 00:24 – 01 January 2021



As published in the State Official Gazette (BOE), the 2021 work schedule has 11 public holidays in total, two fewer than in 2020, although only 8 will be celebrated jointly across the country, as well as in 2020. .

The 8 public holidays that will be common throughout Spain are: Friday January 1 (New Year), Friday April 2 (Good Friday), Saturday May 1 (Labor Day) and Tuesday October 12 (National Day). of Spain), Monday November 1 (All Saints), Monday December 6 (day of the Spanish Constitution), Wednesday December 8 (Immaculate Conception) and Saturday December 25 (Nativity of the Lord).

Three common holidays that can be moved on the calendar

With regard to the three other common holidays, Wednesday January 6 (Epiphany of the Lord), Thursday April 1 (Holy Thursday) and Monday August 16 (Monday following the Assumption of the Virgin), the autonomous communities have the option to move the celebration. In the case of the Day of the Three Kings, January 6, all the autonomous communities kept it the same Wednesday.

As for Thursday April 1, it will be a public holiday in all the autonomous communities except Catalonia and the Valencian Community. Likewise, Monday August 16 will be a public holiday in Andalusia, Aragn, Asturias, the Canary Islands and Castilla y Len. The rest of the communities have chosen to move the holiday that falls on Sunday to other days of the year.

Likewise, Friday March 19 (San Jos) will be a celebration only in the Valencian Community, Extremadura, the Community of Madrid, Murcia, Galicia, Navarre and the Basque Country. To national holidays, regional and local holidays must be added.

In Madrid, the regional party will take place on May 2 (Community Day) and local holidays in the capital will be May 15 (San Isidro) and November 9 (La Almudena).

