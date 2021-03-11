According to the results of the Randstad report on the labor market situation and outlook

2021 will be the year employment will return to pre-COVID levels, reaching 19.7 million employed people

Randstad, number 1 in human resources in Spain and in the world, has prepared, through its study center Randstad Research, its report “Situation and perspectives of the labor market”, which collects and interprets the main data relating to the labor market. work in order to provide reliable and verified information.

Randstad Research predicts a moderate recovery in employment in 2021, with growth of 1.8%, which will bring the employment volume of 19.3 million registered workers in the last quarter of 2020 to 19.7 million this year. A figure that will be very similar to that recorded in 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Recent changes in the labor force

Source: INE

These forecasts respond to the behavior of employment during the second half of 2020, a period during which 737,000 employees were recovered. Indeed, during the last months of the year, 53.6% of the jobs lost between March and April were recovered, which also represents those affected by ERTE.

“Since the start of the second half of the year and despite the impact of restrictions due to successive waves of the pandemic, we can say that the trend for job creation is positive, although moderate. This situation, as well as the expectations in terms of vaccination, lead us to conclude that in 2021 there will be notable job creations, but we will not be able to recover from the situation before the crisis ”, declares Valentn Bote, director of Randstad Research.

Concerning ERTE, the number of workers concerned has stabilized over the last three months around 700,000 professionals, after the summits of April and May where they exceeded three million. Currently, 3.9% of professionals in our country are in this situation, the islands being the most affected territories: the Canary Islands, with 10.8%, and the Balearic Islands, with 7.3%. They are followed by Catalonia (5.8%) and the Community of Madrid (4.1%).

In terms of job losses by sector, hospitality and commerce suffered the largest losses in 2020. More specifically, food and beverage services suffered a reduction of 267,300 workers and those in accommodation , 127,700. For its part, the trade lost 103,600 professionals.

The 5 sectors that lost and gained the most jobs in 2020 (in thousands)

Source: INE

The sectors that recorded increases in their growth volumes are healthcare (60,300), insurance (24,200), public administration (24,000), education (17,200) and pharmaceutical industry ( 14,800).

In 2021, unemployment will stand at 17.3%

This Randstad Research report also looked at the unemployment figures. In 2020, 3.72 million professionals were registered, an increase of 528,000 people. The unemployment rate was 16.1% and according to Randstad Research, during this 2021 it will reach 17.3%.

The rise in employment and unemployment occurs in both times of recovery due, among other things, to the growth of the labor force which in the last half of 2020 has recovered almost everything that had been lost during the first semester. Despite this, the activity rate fell by 0.6% in 2020. The difference between the activity rate of men (63.3%) and women (53.4%) is the lowest of the history.

9.9% of Spaniards generally work from home

The Randstad Research report also points out that in the last quarter of 2020, 1.9 million employed people teleworked regularly. Since the second quarter, when more professionals were working from home, this volume has decreased by 36.2%, which means that 1,091,400 professionals have stopped teleworking regularly. This figure means that, out of a total of 19.3 million people employed in Spain, 9.9% generally work from home.

Percentage of employed people who telework regularly by autonomous community

Source: INE

There are large regional differences in terms of the usual telework rate. The Community of Madrid, where 18.9% of employees work from home for more than half of the days, and Catalonia, where 14.3% do so, are the communities where these workers carry the most weight. With the Balearics, where 10% of professionals telework, these are the only three autonomous regions above the national average (9.9%).

Five years helping interpret the world of work

The report “Situation and prospects of the labor market” is one of the latest studies published by Randstad Research on its new web portal, redesigned with the aim of offering in an intuitive and simple way the main dimensions of the labor market and of help interpret the present.

The new website, which was launched to coincide with the fifth anniversary of Randstad Research, offers labor market indicators at a glance, such as social security affiliates, registered unemployment, employment rate. activity and unemployment, the number of active and employed workers. , etc. Updated and ordered quantities, sometimes hard to find, gathered in one place.

In addition, the portal offers an interpretation and assessment of the current state of the labor market, as well as dynamic dashboards, webinars on market developments and monthly analyzes with the most relevant current information. A whole task of objective interpretation intended to make intelligible a complex reality.

