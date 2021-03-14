The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured that 2021 “will be the year of great confidence and great hope in Spain”, the day which marks one year of the first state of alarm decreed to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this sense, Sánchez affirmed in a post on his Twitter profile that “2021 will be the year of vaccination and recovery; the year of great confidence and great hope in Spain”.

Likewise, the chairman of the executive branch stressed that 2020 was the year “of great resistance to the greatest calamity in a century”. “We overcome it with effort, sacrifice and great morale of victory in the face of uncertainty,” he expressed, to which he added: “Today we already have certainties thanks to science against the virus. And a clear horizon for the country: 2021 will be the year of vaccination and recovery. The year of great confidence and great hope in Spain “.