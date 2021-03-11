2023, the year of return to normal for more than 70% of HRDs

AdQualis Human Results, a comprehensive consulting firm for people and talent management and pioneer in executive search in Spain, presents its first Barmetro: a survey of the historical winners of its namesake awards, which have accumulated 20 editions and have recognized over 100 executives (CEOs, CEOs and People Management Directors) from some of our nation’s largest and most cutting edge companies.

This study allows us to analyze the state and trends of talent management in Spain through its protagonists over the past two decades, and in this first edition it reflects their priorities and challenges in the context of COVID- 19.

Precisely on how the pandemic has affected the management of human resources in their companies, 98% recognize that changing the ways of working as we have always known them.

Asked about the measures they adopted during the months of confinement and restriction of mobility, 86% naturally put forward first those of conciliation and flexibility, but secondly they placed training (52% ), followed by initiatives to promote gender diversity. (41%) and the promotion of career paths (38%). According to Consuelo Castilla, president and partner of Aqualis Human Results, “ the talent managers of our country not only acted during the pandemic to guarantee the continuity of the activity of their organizations, but also took advantage of this period to give continuity and, in many cases, strengthen the continuous training of their teams and continue to promote their diversity policies. ”

In terms of training precisely, 60% of the people questioned in the first AdQualis Barometer affirm that their organizations have stepped up training actions during the pandemic, taking advantage of online channels and the opportunities offered by teleworking. The vast majority of these trainings have focused on providing leaders with tools to motivate and empower their employees and on developing communication skills and emotional intelligence to be able to find a way to be more agile and efficient in conveying messages. These types of sessions have come back with force to balance the moment we are living in and the need to secure through relational actions, face to face and remotely, ” explains Xavier Casanovas, Managing Director of AdQualis HR Consultants.

Asked when they foresee a recovery in the activity of their companies, 55% believe that the return to a new normal will occur in 2022, and 16% directly in 2023: the same percentage of respondents remains hopeful that the A return to the pre- a pandemic situation may arise at the end of 2021, especially in the sectors least affected by the impact.

In light of these results, Castilla stressed that, to accelerate this recovery, “it is a priority for business leaders to be resilient and empathetic and to transmit confidence to their teams by transferring achievable goals to them, very well aligned with a strategy and vision. Teamwork and the generation of new ideas will be essential for the coming months, and a team involved in a common project and trained accordingly, besides exhibiting higher satisfaction rates , may be the key to surviving this global crisis. ”

Digital transformation and new organizational methodologies

When asked about digital transformation, 82% of those surveyed said that containment and new working methodologies in response to the pandemic have changed the paradigm and pushed them to move forward in the digitalization of their organizations. However, only 8% believe they have completely completed this transformation.

Regarding the organization of work, 6 out of 10 respondents affirm that their company already has transversal projects in progress in which professionals from different disciplines intervene to achieve a common objective. 20% say their organizations use Agile methodologies, and only 17% consider that they still have a classic organizational structure. According to Castilla, the pandemic has changed the culture of collaboration not only within organizations. Network structures of companies belonging to the same sectors have also been promoted, for example the pharmaceutical or medical sector. ”

For Fina Llads, CEO of Amgen Iberia and one of the participants in this survey, “flexibility is no longer defined exclusively by where we work but also by how we do it. Block days, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., have ceased to exist and the boundaries between working and personal time have blurred. In this scenario, we must change our work model, organize ourselves differently and understand that our days will be intermittent. ”

Diversity and equality policies in organizations

With regard to policies aimed at improving diversity, actions linked to the promotion of gender equality (85%) and the diversity of nationalities (59%) are those which concentrate the most efforts, followed those concerning people with disabilities (49%) and with different ages (29%). Concerning the presence of women in their management committees, half of the people questioned place their proportion between 20 and 50% of their members. At both ends of the scale, 30% do not reach 20% of the female quota for positions of responsibility, and only 17% exceed 50%.

Regarding the presence of women in the workforce in general, 78% of managers already state that they are promoting projects to increase their representation.

According to Benito Villamarn, vice-president of people of Bimbo in Spain and Portugal, one of the winners of the AQ Awards and interviewed, “ the important thing is to bet on greater empowerment of the teams, in order to develop autonomy , confidence, and responsibility always looking for results as a team. We must seek formulas that allow us to be closer than ever to our employees knowing their preferences and their main concerns in these emotionally intense and professionally stimulating times. ”

The qualities most valued among human resources experts

Experts interviewed by AdQualis for its Barometer say that the most important when selecting a candidate is their attitude, on which 95% agree, and their skills (93%). They are followed by previous professional experience (70%) and their level of training (37%). Geographic mobility, although in fifth position, remains an important factor probably due to the global search for talent. “Without a doubt, the pandemic has transformed the form of leadership in organizations, as well as the priorities of the majority of employees, which requires a profound transformation of the strategy and the traditional model of human resources at all levels”, explains Castile.

