2025:-the-long-wait-for-the-first-spanish-electric-car

Just over 5. 000 electric vehicles were assembled in Spain last September. It is just 2.9% of total production and a demonstration of the difficulty facing the second largest car manufacturer in Europe after Germany to reconvert its automotive industry. Combustion engines, although with increasing weight of hybrids, continue to lead the way while waiting for the brands to undertake the second round of allocation to manufacture cars powered only by batteries and these reach the Spanish factories. The Ministry of Industry places this explosion as of 2025.

By that date the Government expects that the Seat factory in Martorell (Barcelona) will begin to to assemble the cheapest electric car – its price will be between 20. 000 and the 25.000 euros— of the German Volkswagen consortium, which will market different brands such as Cupra, Volkswagen and Skoda with designs. Great Wall Motors, the Chinese company that is negotiating to establish itself in the plant that Nissan will leave in Barcelona, ​​proposes to be manufacturing more than 100. 000 vehicles in Spain. And the rest of the groups present, especially Stellantis and Mercedes, could accompany this growth in production if sales of electric cars soar.

Seat’s vice president of purchasing, Alfonso Sancha, explains the effect drag that will entail the manufacture of that small electric car that, in addition to Martorell, will foreseeably be assembled in the Volkswagen factory in Pamplona: “We are going to generate a volume of purchases of between 5. and 8. 000 million euros per year. This generates interest because many companies have lost steam in Eastern Europe and this is a project to revitalize and fill it with new products. There is a queue to be part of the project ”. After more than a year of waiting, Volkswagen is expected to make its decision official in December, coinciding with the call for the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) for the electric and connected vehicle, and from there in the middle of next all supply allotment. Once the orders have been placed, the industry will have between 20 and 24 months to make deliveries.

Up to 50 suppliers approved by Volkswagen will present their offers to be awarded the different supply contracts at stake. Ignasi Castelló, world sales director of Ficosa, one of Volkswagen’s suppliers, considers the new path important, since a 70% of the components of a combustion vehicle will disappear and it will depend on new businesses: the chemistry associated with batteries or the development of software, to name two.

It is an opportunity for a country that nothing counterflow. Despite the strength of manufacturing 2.8 million vehicles in 2019 (data prior to the impact of the covid), there is little decision-making power here. “Without assigned cars, Spain can lose a lot of ground; At the moment we are the only great producer without one assigned ”, affirms Castelló. That their factories participate in the 200. 000 Millions of dollars that the automotive industry will invest in its transformation towards the electric vehicle depends on headquarters located in Wolfsburg (Volkswagen), Paris (Stellantis and Renault), Detroit (Ford) or Stuttgart (Daimler). It has become clear with the decision made in Japan to close the Barcelona plant of Nissan and the subsequent announcement of the multinational, six months later, of an investment of 1. 100 million euros in the UK to manufacture batteries and an electric vehicle in Sunderland. The CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, stated a few months ago that plants in Eastern Europe, with which Spain competes, receive more public aid to make investments, a relevant issue when the transformation of Martorell is valued at about 2. 400 million euros.

“Everything is more difficult when you don’t have decision-making centers, it complicates it even more. But we have the most productive factories, as has been shown by the trust placed by Renault and Stellantis, and we are finalizing the aid package for the most favorable sector in all of Europe ”, explains the Secretary General for Industry, Raül Blanco. This aid package is the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) —a fast track reserved for large investments that qualify for Next Generation funds—, with which the Government plans to inject up to 4. 295 million euros to be more competitive in the new horizon that opens in the automotive sector. The most repeated aspiration that this plan should include is the construction of a battery factory, for which various autonomous communities are fighting, but the Government intends that the reconversion of the sector affects all supply companies in the motor industry and even everything the mining process of lithium extraction in Extremadura.

Support deficit

Blanco’s opinion enters the mental framework on territorial jurisdiction and You help the industry that Diess has and manufacturers in general. Begoña Cristeto, who held the position of Secretary of Industry in the last government of the PP and who now leads the automotive area of ​​KPMG, considers that the allocation of new vehicles will not depend solely on the efforts made by the brands, but on a whole ecosystem favorable to electric vehicles: “The challenges are of great dimension and need the support of public administrations. There are external factors such as the deployment of recharging infrastructures, policies to stimulate demand, the country’s positioning in the new key element of the electric vehicle such as the battery, or the regulation itself, which play a key role. ”

With scarcely 12. public access charging points, the industry demands to speed up so that in 2030 there are 340. 000 of these infrastructures to give more confidence to potential buyers, since that the lack of facilities is seen as an obstacle to commercialization. Not only are few battery-powered cars produced in Spain, sales also suffer from the same trend. In October, 2 470 electric passenger cars were registered, 4.2% of the total, despite the aid for the purchase of electric vehicles from the Moves Plan. Taxation has been a basic point for the take-off of the electric car in Norway, where they began to give aid 20 years ago. But incentives also entail problems, as highlighted by a recent study by Deutsche Bank Research, which indicated that the impulse of electricity sales in the German market had a high cost for the coffers of the German Administration: some 20. 000 euros of Average between subsidies and tax exemptions over the life of the vehicle. And one of their conclusions is that, far from being a formula for fiscal redistribution, it is the upper classes that are benefiting from these measures, because electric cars are more expensive or, on many occasions, they are acquired as a second family vehicle.

While the career of the electrician continues, the president of Renault in Spain, José Vicente de los Mozos, asks for caution. The brand has a five-year plan that includes the manufacture of hybrid cars and the development of engines and changes for hybrid technology at its plants in Seville, Palencia and Valladolid. “The transition has to be orderly; it’s okay to talk about 2035, but first we have to talk about 2021, and who tells me that the emissions of combustion cars cannot be recoverable in 2040? ”.