21-year-old girl dies with no previous pathology from coronavirus in Canary Islands

Publication: Sunday, January 3, 2021 7:04 PM

The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands has reported 14 deaths from coronavirus since December 31, among which the death of a 21-year-old girl with no previous pathology and belonging to a family epidemic stood out.

In addition, the ministry said 135 new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the archipelago in the past 24 hours, although it added that this was provisional data. By islands, Tenerife added 74 new active cases this Sunday, so its cumulative amounts to 13,644 and Gran Canaria registers 26 new cases and 10,738 cumulative.

Lanzarote, for its part, reported 31 new cases, bringing the accumulated total to 1,640. Meanwhile, Fuerteventura, with one new case, has accumulated 1,006; and La Palma added three more new cases, placing the cumulative at 303.

It should also be noted that La Gomera and El Hierro have not recorded any coronavirus infections in the last few hours, so they maintain their cumulative at 193 and 93, respectively.

The Canary Islands Health Council stressed that this is provisional data, as the Alert and Emergency Coordination Center does not receive epidemiological information from the Autonomous Communities on weekends and public holidays. The daily update will be active again this Monday January 4th.