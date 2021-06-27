22-year-old motorist dies in Madrid after collision with a VTC

Posted: Sunday June 27 2021 10:09 AM

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died at dawn on Sunday after hitting a passenger vehicle with driver (VTC) in Sinesio Delgado Street near Valdeverdeja, in the Moncloa district of the capital.

The driver lost control of his motorcycle in a bend, jumped the median and hit the car traveling on the road in the opposite direction, a spokesperson for Emergencias Madrid told Europa Press.

The emergency services of the capital received the alert in tone at 2 a.m. and carried out resuscitation maneuvers on the driver of the motorcycle for 30 minutes.

The members of the Civil Protection of Samur-Civil confirmed the death at the scene of the event since the 22-year-old man was in cardiopulmonary arrest due to a severe head trauma, other facial and thoracic trauma, possible pelvic trauma and orthopedics. trauma in both tibias.

The Madrid Police Surveillance Unit is now responsible for investigating the circumstances of the accident.