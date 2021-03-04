23.4% of Spaniards admit to having been “very afraid” of dying from COVID-19 during the pandemic

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:22

23.4% of Spaniards recognize that during the pandemic they were “very or quite afraid” of dying from coronavirus, according to an investigation published this Thursday by the CEI and which reduced to less than half the percentage who felt the same thing in November. , and it was then 58.4%.

The Sociological Research Center (CIS) Mental Health in Pandemic Survey, which was carried out between February 19 and 25, also reveals that 68.6% of Spaniards suffered “a lot or a lot of fear” about the possibility of the death of a relative or loved one, while 72.3% felt the same concern due to fear of infecting their nearest environment.

The survey carried out on a sample of 3083 interviews reveals that 35.1% of Spaniards cried because of the pandemic situation and the fear of dying from COVID, the most identified age group is between 55 and 64 years old , where 26.2% of the responses are given.

In addition, the CIS survey reveals that 51.9% say they are “tired or with little energy”, 41.9% have had problems sleeping and 38.7% say they suffer from headaches, among other problems. such as rapid heartbeat, dizziness, or fainting. .

Respondents admit that the pandemic has caused changes in minors and up to 72.7% say their children or grandchildren have experienced “mood swings”, 78.6% “lifestyle changes”. And 30.4%, changes in sleep.