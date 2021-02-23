23F Coup Anniversary Streaming from Congress

Publication: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 11:36

It has been 40 years since Tejero’s attempted coup. The Congress of Deputies celebrates a commemorative act in which King Felipe VI participates. An act that coincides in the middle of the debate on the monarchy. In the video that accompanies these lines, you can follow him live.

The event will last between 30 and 45 minutes and will include speeches by the President, Meritxel Batet, and the Spanish monarch. Felipe VI will enter through the Lions Gate and will be received in the Carrera de San Jerónimo by Pedro Sánchez. There they will also meet Pilar Llop, the President of the Senate; Juan José González Rivas, President of the Constitutional Court, and Carlos Lesmes, President of the Constitutional Court.

Already at the clock office, they will be received by the guests of the event, such as the speakers of the Constitution, the vice-presidents of the government, Pablo Casado, members of the Congress Council and parliamentary spokespersons. As has happened with other previous events, at this ceremony there will be no representative from ERC, JxCAT, PDeCAT, CUP, BNG and EH Bildu. United Representation We can attend.

Once this reception is over, the King and Batet will speak a few words in the Salle des Pas Perdus, a place where journalists, cameras and photographers remained while the military held the deputies in the chamber on February 23, 1981.