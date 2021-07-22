2550 year old inscription: Babylonian era Inscription discovered in Saudi Arabia: Babylonian inscription found in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

An ancient inscription bearing the name of the last Babylonian king Nabonidus has been discovered in Saudi Arabia. This inscription is said to be approximately 2,550 years old. The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage reported that this inscription was found carved on basalt stone in northern Saudi Arabia. Babylon was the most important city of the ancient Mesopotamian Empire. The city is currently located about 80 kilometers from Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The king was seen holding the scepter with four symbols

The Saudi ministry reported that the top of the inscription depicts King Nabonidus holding a scepter along with four other images. There is also an image of a serpent, a flower and the moon with it in it. Experts believe that these symbols may have religious significance. He described this inscription as a major discovery related to Babylon.

Message engraved in 26 lines

In this inscription, a message is written on the stone in 26 lines with a pointed object. Saudi experts are currently trying to decipher these lines. The commission said in a statement that it was the longest cuneiform inscription ever found in Saudi Arabia. This inscription was found at Al Hayt in the Hail region of northern Saudi Arabia. In ancient times, this region was known as Phadak.

This inscription found at Al Heyt of Arabia

According to Saudi experts, there are many ancient sites in Al Hayt, including the remains of the fort, rock art and hydraulic installations. in the first millennium [बीसी] Many great historical documents dating from the beginning of the Islamic era are hidden. In such a situation, this area is of particular importance to archaeologists.

Who was King Nabonidus

King Nabonidus was the last ruler of the Babylonian Empire. The Babylonian Empire stretched from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea. Nabonidus had conquered the northern part of Saudi Arabia at the start of his reign. He also resided in the city of Tayma in Saudi Arabia until around 543 BC. Why Nabonidus chose to stay in Saudi Arabia for a long time is a matter of debate among historians.

Babylon ended with the invasion of the Persian Empire

Some historians believe that the conflict between Nabonidus and Babylonian priests and officials led him to make the city of Taima his home. At the end of the reign of Nabonidus, the Babylonian Empire was attacked by the Persian Empire. The attack was led by King Cyrus the Great. Babylon was captured by the Persians in 539 BC, after which the Babylonian Empire collapsed. There is no clear information about Nabonidus after the fall.