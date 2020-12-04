3,000-year-old gold jewelry: rare piece of 3,000-year-old gold jewelry found in Israel, found by 9-year-old boy

Tel Aviv

A rare 3,000-year-old piece of gold jewelry was discovered during excavations in Israel. This gold gem was discovered by a 9-year-old boy in the team of archaeologists working on the Temple Mount sifting project. The project was launched in 2004, 16 years ago. In this, teams of professionals and amateur archaeologists from all over the world are working on the clay dunes near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

This gold discovery is therefore rare

Over the past 16 years, thanks to this project, archaeologists have received more than 480,000 works of art, including ancient coins and pottery. However, the discovery of a gold object from this location is indeed qualified as rare. Because during the First Temple Period this precious metal, i.e. gold, was not widely available in Israel around 95,000 BC.

9-year-old boy discovers historic gold

The team of archaeologists are very excited about this gold coin, as it was discovered by a 9 year old boy from Jerusalem. Apparently the boy who discovered this piece is called Benjamin Milt. He discovered this time piece from the first temple in the summer this year. However, this gold coin was not very noticed at the time.

Never had such old gold in Israel

Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Dr Amir Golani said gold jewelry from the First Temple era has rarely been found in archaeological artifacts. At that time, there was no technology to refine gold. At that time, large amounts of silver were present in the form of counterfeit gold. Techniques for cleaning, polishing and preserving gold have been discovered in ancient Egypt.

After 3000 years, the glow of gold remains intact

The gold coin found was beautifully carved on it. There are grooves on the top of this round piece. There are four round gold balls in each groove. It looks like a machine made of grooves. This piece has been exceptionally well preserved, retaining its luster even 3000 years later.