328 despite the decrease in cumulative incidence

Updated: Friday, November 20, 2020 6:56 PM

The Health Ministry is releasing its latest daily data update for the coronavirus pandemic in Spain for the week, a report in which the 15,000 new daily cases are again exceeded.

Specifically, 15,156 new infections were reported. The death toll, however, is again above 300, placing the total number of coronavirus deaths in our country at more than 42,600 since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, 328 people have been mourned for COVID-19. The total number of deaths transferred by Health since the start of the pandemic already stands at 42,619.

The number of infections continues to increase, standing at 1,556,730 infections since the arrival of the coronavirus in our country.

Accumulated incidence and hospital pressure drops

The positive aspects of this latest Health Week report come from several fronts. On the one hand, all the Autonomous Communities have experienced a decrease in their cumulative incidence. This data is currently 419 nationwide.

Hospital pressure continues to drop, with 998 fewer hospitalizations than Thursday. The total figure is already down by 18,000 (17,963).

The occupancy rate on the ground floor at 14.5% and the ICU beds occupied by COVID patients stood at 31%.